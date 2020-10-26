Halloween Night: What TV Shows and Movies to Watch on October 31

Halloween night is just around the corner, and if you're planning to spend it indoors, we have details on what TV shows and movies you can watch this Oct. 31. With a viral pandemic still ongoing, just like something out of a horror movie, lots of people may choose to have a quiet Halloween at home. Thankfully, lots of TV networks have packed their programming with thrills, chills and a few laughs for the evening.

At 6 p.m. ET, BET will air When the Bough Breaks, a 2016 psychological thriller film starring Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Theo Rossi and Jaz Sinclair. After that, at 8 p.m., Acrimony will air on the network. Another intense psychological thriller, this movie was produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, and stars Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent and Crystle Stewart.

If something a little more light and humorous is your speed, the Paramount Network will be airing the classic murder mystery comedy Clue at 6 p.m. and then The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8:15 p.m. Scroll down to see more TV offerings for Halloween 2020, as adapted from TV Guide. (Please note: All air times are Eastern time zone.)