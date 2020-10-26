Halloween Night: What TV Shows and Movies to Watch on October 31
Halloween night is just around the corner, and if you're planning to spend it indoors, we have details on what TV shows and movies you can watch this Oct. 31. With a viral pandemic still ongoing, just like something out of a horror movie, lots of people may choose to have a quiet Halloween at home. Thankfully, lots of TV networks have packed their programming with thrills, chills and a few laughs for the evening.
At 6 p.m. ET, BET will air When the Bough Breaks, a 2016 psychological thriller film starring Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Theo Rossi and Jaz Sinclair. After that, at 8 p.m., Acrimony will air on the network. Another intense psychological thriller, this movie was produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, and stars Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent and Crystle Stewart.
If something a little more light and humorous is your speed, the Paramount Network will be airing the classic murder mystery comedy Clue at 6 p.m. and then The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8:15 p.m. Scroll down to see more TV offerings for Halloween 2020, as adapted from TV Guide. (Please note: All air times are Eastern time zone.)
HBO, HBO2
It's the witching hour somewhere. pic.twitter.com/LhwcA3nnbd— Lovecraft Country (@LovecraftHBO) October 23, 2020
HBO: 5 p.m.: Us, 7 p.m.: Black Christmas (2019)
HBO2: All-day Lovecraft Country marathon, ending at 7 p.m.prevnext
FX, FXM, FXX
FX: Venom: 4:30 p.m., A Quiet Place: 7 p.m.
FXM: Goosebumps: 3:50 p.m., Goosebumps 2: 5:45 p.m.
FXX: The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror marathonprevnext
AMC / Cinemax / Starz
AMC: Halloween film marathon, all day
Cinemax: The Last Exorcism: 5:30 p.m., The Watch: 7 p.m.
Starz: Zombieland: Double Tap: 7:25, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: 9:08 p.m.prevnext
Disney XD / Freeform
Disney XD: Walk the Prank marathon: begins at 6 p.m.
Freeform: The Addams Family: 4:10 p.m., The Addams Family Values: 6:15 p.m.prevnext
E! / Lifetime Movie Network
Not complaining though... 😬 pic.twitter.com/86y4hN40Zw— Lifetime Movie Network (@LMN) October 14, 2020
E!: The Devil Wears Prada: 6 p.m.
Lifetime Movie Network: A Killer in My Home: 5 p.m., No Good Deed: 7 p.m.prevnext
IFC / MTV / REELZ
IFC: Chucky films marathon: starts at 2 p.m.
MTV: The Twilight Saga: begins at 2:05 p.m.
REELZ: Shark Terror: The Real Jaws: 5 p.m., Croc Terror: Man-Eating Monster: 7 p.m.prevnext
TNT / USA
Beware… There’s no escaping her darkness. Pray for your soul this #Halloween. pic.twitter.com/maV9i3yjU5— The Nun (@thenunmovie) October 31, 2019
TNT: The Nun: 5 p.m., The Meg: 7 p.m.
USA: Maleficent: 5:30 p.m., Tyler Perry's Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween: 7:30 p.m.prevnext
Encore / SYFY / TCM
Encore: Christine: 7 p.m.
SYFY: Harry Potter films marathon: all day
TCM: The Haunting: 5 p.m., Dr. Strangelove: 7 p.m.prevnext
Science Channel / Travel Channel
0comments
Had a blast with #GhostNation’s @stevegonsalves1 and @davetango for our latest @PopCulture @ Home! The #paranormal investigators share ghost hunting tips, what fans can expect with the new cases, #Halloween reunion special and more! 👻🎥 Full interview: https://t.co/ZfUjCpgmxq pic.twitter.com/IqEifRU0sc— Tania Hussain (@westlifebunny) October 18, 2020
Science Channel: Phantom Signals: 6 p.m., What on Earth: 7 p.m.
Travel Channel: Ghost Nation marathon starting at 4 p.m. with a new episode at 7 p.m.prev