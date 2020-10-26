Halloween Night: What TV Shows and Movies to Watch on October 31

By Stephen Andrew

Halloween night is just around the corner, and if you're planning to spend it indoors, we have details on what TV shows and movies you can watch this Oct. 31. With a viral pandemic still ongoing, just like something out of a horror movie, lots of people may choose to have a quiet Halloween at home. Thankfully, lots of TV networks have packed their programming with thrills, chills and a few laughs for the evening.

At 6 p.m. ET, BET will air When the Bough Breaks, a 2016 psychological thriller film starring Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Theo Rossi and Jaz Sinclair. After that, at 8 p.m., Acrimony will air on the network. Another intense psychological thriller, this movie was produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, and stars Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent and Crystle Stewart.

If something a little more light and humorous is your speed, the Paramount Network will be airing the classic murder mystery comedy Clue at 6 p.m. and then The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8:15 p.m. Scroll down to see more TV offerings for Halloween 2020, as adapted from TV Guide. (Please note: All air times are Eastern time zone.)

HBO, HBO2

HBO: 5 p.m.: Us, 7 p.m.: Black Christmas (2019)

HBO2: All-day Lovecraft Country marathon, ending at 7 p.m.

prevnext

FX, FXM, FXX

 

simpsons-treehouse-of-horror
(Photo: FOX / 20th Century FOX)

FX: Venom: 4:30 p.m., A Quiet Place: 7 p.m.

FXM: Goosebumps: 3:50 p.m., Goosebumps 2: 5:45 p.m.

FXX: The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror marathon

prevnext

AMC / Cinemax / Starz

halloween-5-logo
(Photo: Magnum Pictures)

AMC: Halloween film marathon, all day

Cinemax: The Last Exorcism: 5:30 p.m., The Watch: 7 p.m.

Starz: Zombieland: Double Tap: 7:25, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: 9:08 p.m.

prevnext

Disney XD / Freeform

addams-family-1991-Anjelica-Huston-Raul-Julia
(Photo: Orion/Getty Images)

Disney XD: Walk the Prank marathon: begins at 6 p.m.

Freeform: The Addams Family: 4:10 p.m., The Addams Family Values: 6:15 p.m.

prevnext

E! / Lifetime Movie Network

E!: The Devil Wears Prada: 6 p.m.

Lifetime Movie Network: A Killer in My Home: 5 p.m., No Good Deed: 7 p.m.

prevnext

IFC / MTV / REELZ

Cult of Chucky Release Date (2017)

IFC: Chucky films marathon: starts at 2 p.m.

MTV: The Twilight Saga: begins at 2:05 p.m.

REELZ:  Shark Terror: The Real Jaws: 5 p.m., Croc Terror: Man-Eating Monster: 7 p.m.

prevnext

TNT / USA

TNT: The Nun: 5 p.m., The Meg: 7 p.m.

USA: Maleficent: 5:30 p.m., Tyler Perry's Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween: 7:30 p.m.

prevnext

Encore / SYFY / TCM

harry-potter-movies
(Photo: Peter Mountain/WireImage/Getty Images, Getty)

Encore: Christine: 7 p.m.

SYFY: Harry Potter films marathon: all day

TCM: The Haunting: 5 p.m., Dr. Strangelove: 7 p.m.

prevnext

Science Channel / Travel Channel

0comments

Science Channel: Phantom Signals: 6 p.m., What on Earth: 7 p.m.

Travel Channel: Ghost Nation marathon starting at 4 p.m. with a new episode at 7 p.m.

prev
Start the Conversation

of