‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Introduce ‘Station 19’ Heroine Andy Herrera in Upcoming Episode

Grey’s Anatomy fans, get ready to meet fire fighter Andy Herrera.

Ahead of the hit ABC medical drama going on a two week break, a promo for the next episode revealed viewers will be meeting Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) a few weeks before the premiere of the highly anticipated spinoff, Station 19.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the promo, the doctors are first introduced to Andy in what is clearly an ode to one of the medical drama’s most dramatic cases — she’s got her hand inside a body cavity.

“A 10-year-old male with a penetrating…” Andy starts in the promo.

“Why is your hand inside him?” the intern known as Glasses says to her.

“Because he was bleeding.”

“Take it out of him!”

“You look 12, can you find a grown up?” Sounds like Andy will be another Shondaland television badass.

Andy will be joining Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in the operating room during the episode, as April Kepner (Sarah Drew) tells her that if she moves even a little bit the little boy could die.

Diehard Grey’s fans were quick to point out the similarities to the season two case where a paramedic comes into the ER with her hand inside the body cavity of a man who turns out has an explosive inside him, leading to the hospital going into “code black.”

A highlight of the series’ second season, the episode ended with Meredith having her hand in the body cavity and successfully taking the explosive out.

At least for now, there’s no indication there’ll be an explosive component to this upcoming episode.

Station 19, which also sees fan favorite Grey’s character Ben Warren (Jason George) giving up his job as a surgeon to become a fire fighter, will premiere March 22 with a two-hour premiere following an all-new episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Showrunner Stacy McKee, an executive producer on Grey’s, told Entertainment Weekly that the new show is different from the long-running medical drama because the heroes are also putting their own lives at risk.

“The very nature of their jobs will put these characters out into the streets, on location, immersed in their patients’ lives in a way that’s a lot more visceral and a little bit more messy,” McKee explained to the magazine. “It isn’t the perfectly draped body in an [Operating Room]. They’re responding to a patient on-sight, the scene of an accident, their homes, it’s just a different energy. There’s no safety net there.”

Grey’s Anatomy will be back with all new episodes March 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.