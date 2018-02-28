Sneak Peek: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover Introduces New Spinoff ‘Station 19’

Get ready to meet the crew of Station 19 on Thursday’s all-new Grey’s Anatomy.

In a new sneak peek, newbie firefighter Ben Warren (Jason George) and his team from the firefighter-set spinoff Station 19 bring in two injured brothers to Grey Sloan Memorial after a science experiment goes wrong.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the crossover, sneak peek released by PEOPLE, viewers will cross paths with Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) for the first time in a dramatic fashion, after she shoves her hand inside of a boy’s abdomen to stop the bleeding.

“A 10-year-old male with a penetrating…” Andy says in the video.

“Why is your hand inside him?” the intern known as Glasses says to her.

“Because he was bleeding.”

“Take it out of him!”

“You look 12, can you find a grown up?” Sounds like Andy will be another Shondaland television badass.

Andy will be joining Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in the operating room during the episode, as April Kepner (Sarah Drew) tells her that if she moves even a little bit the little boy could die.

Station 19 will see fan favorite Grey’s character Ben give up his job as a surgeon to become a firefighter. The series will premiere March 22 with a two-hour episode following an all-new episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Showrunner Stacy McKee, an executive producer on Grey’s, told Entertainment Weekly that the new show is different from the long-running medical drama because the heroes are also putting their own lives at risk.

“The very nature of their jobs will put these characters out into the streets, on location, immersed in their patients’ lives in a way that’s a lot more visceral and a little bit more messy,” McKee explained to the magazine. “It isn’t the perfectly draped body in an [Operating Room]. They’re responding to a patient on-sight, the scene of an accident, their homes, it’s just a different energy. There’s no safety net there.”

The cast for the upcoming firehouse drama also includes Danielle Savre (Too Close To Home), Grey Damon (American Horror Story),Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton) and Barrett Doss (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Alberto Frezza (Dead of Summer).

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.