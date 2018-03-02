‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Already Obsessed With ‘Station 19’ Heroine Andy Herrera

Grey’s Anatomy fans got their first taste of the upcoming spinoff Station 19, and they’re already asking for more.

As part of ABC’s crossover night, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) treated a young patient, who was badly injured after a chemistry experiment went wrong.

To stop his bleeding while they got to the hospital, firefighter Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) stuck her hand in his body, and if she moved it even a little bit, the boy would die.

“I’m not killing a kid today,” Andy said to the group of doctors helping to transport the patient from the ambulance to the hospital.

Viewers also got to see the new Station 19 heroine put rookie firefighter (and former surgical resident) Ben Warren (Jason George) in his place for trying to stay in the hospital rather than going back to firehouse and doing his new job.

“The kid’s mother is freaking out ad I just wanted to see if you needed my help,” Ben says.

“Okay sure, I need your help,” Andy tells him. “Get your ass back to the station where it belongs.”

“I just want to make sure these kids get through this okay,” Ben pleads to his new boss.

“Except your job is to get to the station so you can answer other calls for other people who need youth make sure they are okay.”

Grey’s Anatomy fans quickly fell in love with the new TGIT heroine.

Meredith Grey calling Ben Warren a rookie is 😂. #GreysAnatomy — Philiana (@insidethetube) March 2, 2018

Ambulance arriving with a chick that has her hand in a body and they have to watch every step to not move the patient to abruptly… this feels familiar? Oh right, there was that episode in season 2 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/RE5dSTGb8T — Trish Seaver (@tggriff) March 2, 2018

MEREDITH TELLING ANDY TO TRUST HER AND SHE DOES IM NOT CRYING THERES AN SUV IN MY EYE #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/Tyoi1zsqy7 — sabs (@oliversshaw) March 2, 2018

Fans were quick to comment on rookie firefighter Ben Warren (Jason George) wearing his new first responder uniform.

Ben does look good in that uniform though…. #GreysAnatomy — Jamie Gray (@JamieAndrenette) March 2, 2018

Ben is looking good in his new uniform #GreysAnatomy — Raquel (@queenlydreams) March 2, 2018

Station 19 will see fan favorite Grey’s character Ben give up his job as a surgeon to become a firefighter. The series will premiere March 22 with a two-hour episode following an all-new episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Showrunner Stacy McKee, an executive producer on Grey’s, told Entertainment Weekly that the new show is different from the long-running medical drama because the heroes are also putting their own lives at risk.

“The very nature of their jobs will put these characters out into the streets, on location, immersed in their patients’ lives in a way that’s a lot more visceral and a little bit more messy,” McKee explained to the magazine. “It isn’t the perfectly draped body in an [Operating Room]. They’re responding to a patient on-sight, the scene of an accident, their homes, it’s just a different energy. There’s no safety net there.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.