‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Teases That She’s ‘Finally Found Meredith’s Love Interest’

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo may have found Meredith Grey’s adorable new love interest, and he is as cuddly as can be.

The actress took to Instagram to share a video from the set of the long-running ABC medical drama cuddling with a tiny puppy.

“Finally I’ve found Meredith’s new love interest!! He a dog [though],” Pompeo wrote in the caption, showing the actress kissing and joking about the dog joining the cast.

“Give me a kiss,” Pompeo tells the dog at one point during the video adding, “It’s Grey’s Anatomy, we make out.”

She then faces the camera and smiles, introducing Ninja: “My new love interest… Isn’t he bad?”

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy took to the comments section to laugh out loud at Pompeo’s reveal as well as commenting on the adorable puppy.

“I think Doc was the best, but this little guy will still do the job,” one user wrote, remembering Meredith’s old dog from season 2.

“I miss mcdreamy tho,” another user commented.

“Just don’t kill this one off…PLEASE!” A third user joked.

The joke is a clear reference to Meredith’s current Season of Love journey, which has seen the doctor putting herself out there and dating for the first time.

The storyline was first introduced during the season 15 premiere when Meredith found herself having sex dreams with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

After a matchmaker arrives at the hospital with a complicated heart condition, Meredith agrees to hire her and set her up on dates.

Her first date took place during “Momma Knows Best,” where she met John (Josh Radnor), a man working in software technology. The pair seemed to hit it off for most of the episode until he dissed single mothers — not knowing Meredith was one herself — and the date came to an end.

“I was really interested in seeing someone as beautiful and smart and funny and complex as Meredith actually have to put herself out there,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told press ahead of the season premiere. “It’s something that somehow we’ve never really seen in 15 seasons of this show.”

Meredith will be taking on the world of dating and have multiple suitors, but that won’t slow her down in the groundbreaking surgery department.

“Yes, [Mer]’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing,” Vernoff said. “But she also hasn’t dated at all since [Martin Henderson’s] Nathan Riggs left [in Season 14]. And the one-two punch of meeting [Scott Speedman’s] Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can’t put back to sleep.”

Let’s hope her date with the cute puppy goes better. Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.