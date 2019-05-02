‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Alex Landi Previews Schmico’s Future After Big Fight

Grey’s Anatomy‘s big episode will have some Schmico drama to deal with in the midst of the anticipated crossover event with Station 19.

The long-running ABC medical drama left fans of the new couple — comprised of surgical fellow Nico Kim (Alex Landi) and Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) — with many questions after the pair had their first fight.

“Head Over High Heels” first teased at trouble ahead for the new couple when Nico talked about his upcoming interview for his dream job in San Francisco. The reveal came with Levi repeatedly giving suggestions as to why Seattle is better than the Bay Area city, hoping to convince his significant other to stay after the end of his fellowship.

The pair also worked together on a new case, tied to a patient close to Dr. Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) heart, who ended up dying because of a mistake Nico made during surgery.

The mistake affected Nico deeply, as this was the first time viewers saw the doctor face negative consequences from his confidence at his job. The twist could also not have come at a worse time, as he was set to have his job interview the same afternoon.

During the episode’s final moments, Levi attempts to comfort Nico and suggests he postpone the meeting. Nico lashes out at his boyfriend and refers to him as someone who is “used to failure.”

Landi opened up to PopCulture.com about the big Schmico moment, and revealed the drama will not stop there for the couple during the final episodes of Season 15.

“[Nico] is so used to being the best surgeon in every hospital that he goes to he just thinks that everything is gonna go perfectly just ’cause they always do and this is the first time that it’s gone bad and it’s gone bad in the worst way possible,” Landi told PopCulture.com in a phone interview April 19.

“He’s never dealt with something like that before so mentally he’s just all over the place,” he added. “And then we have Levi… he’s just not letting Nico just rest and have some time for himself… this death is going to affect Nico in a big way.”

Grey’s Anatomy fans caught a glimpse of Levi on Station 19 later that night, as a precursor to this week’s crossover special, buying flowers for Nico after their argument. Landi said the relationship will go through some changes as Nico addresses the trauma of losing a patient.

“That scene in the conference room where Levi pokes his head in… I just think Nico’s head is all over the place at that point when he’s interviewing for a job,” Landi said of the fight scene, coming before Nico’s job interview. “I think Levi didn’t know whether or not to give Nico his space. He doesn’t really know the severity of what’s happened to him and how Nico’s dealing with it. It’ll be interesting to see what happens, for sure.”

Can Schmico move on from their first fight? Will Nico leave Seattle? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.