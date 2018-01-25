‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firefighter Spinoff Finds Its Title

Grey’s Anatomy’s firefighter-centered spinoff finally found its name.

ABC announced Thursday that the Seattle-based series, scheduled to premiere in March, will be titled Station 19.

According to TVLine, ABC president Channing Dungey said that a decision/announcement about the show’s title was imminent. She ruled out Seattle Fire as an option at the time due to the existence of NBC’s Chicago Fire.

“The truth of the matter is coming up with a title is one of the most challenging things we do,” ABC president Channing Dungey said during a Television Critics Association event. “We’ve gone through a number of different options and ideas. We want to make sure what we stick on it is the perfect piece.”

Before the show had a name, Station 19 star Jason George said the joke title producers and cast were using behind the scenes was Blaze Anatomy, and giving suggestions had become a sort-of game on set.

Jay Hayden, who previously appeared on Shondaland series The Catch, told E! News he had suggested a name with that uses the word “smoke.”

“Like, Smoke & Fire, High-Rise Smoke, Smokejumpers,” he rattled off in quick succession before laughing. “Nobody really cares about what I think. I think I just have bad ideas, so I’m just keeping my mouth shut and showing up at work now.”

The birth of the spinoff began on Grey’s Anatomy earlier this season when Dr. Ben Warren (George) expressed his desire to hang up his scrubs and put on a firehouse uniform.

The cast for the upcoming firehouse drama includes also Danielle Savre (Too Close To Home), Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton) and Barrett Doss (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Grey Damon (Friday Night Lights), Alberto Frezza (Dead of Summer) and Miguel Sandoval (Medium).

Shondaland production company boss Shonda Rhimes introduced the show’s title on Twitter.

And our title is…… #Station19. See you all for the 2-hour premiere on Thursday, March 22nd!! pic.twitter.com/92LEK0VNN4 — Shondaland (@byshondaland) January 25, 2018

The 10-episode drama will launch with a two-hour series premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will lead out of Grey’s Anatomy every week.

As a result, Scandal will shift to 10 pm beginning March 29, where it will remain through its series finale on April 19.