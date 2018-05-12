‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff ‘Station 19’ Renewed for Season Two

The firefighters of Station 19 are staying put at ABC.

The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff has officially been renewed for a second season by the network.

TVLine reports the series has averaged a 1.1 demo rating and a 5.4 million weekly total viewers. The series ranks No. 3 among all ABC dramas, trailing only Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor.

Well before the series premiered, Grey’s Anatomy had set up the premise for the new show after series regular Ben Warren (Jason George) was contemplating leaving the hospital to join the firehouse. Station 19 leading lady Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) was introduced on Grey’s midway through season 14 and the spinoff premiered on May 22 with a two-hour special.

Ortiz tweeted celebrating the news: “AHHHHH!!!! This is insane. Thank you (ABC) for a Season 2 of (Station 19).I’m so thrilled!”

AHHHHH!!!! This is insane. Thank you @ABCNetwork for a Season 2 of #Station19 I’m so thrilled! https://t.co/TuEC7yZn3z — Jaina Lee Ortiz (@JainaLeeOrtiz) May 11, 2018

Castmember Alberto Frezza also celebrated the news on Twitter, writing: “Yess!!!! We did it!!!”

Along with George, Ortiz and Frezza, the series also stars Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay harden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval.

Stacy McKee serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Studios produces.

The renewal comes as all current Shondaland-produced ABC series were renewed for new seasons by the network. Grey’s Anatomy for a 15th season, How to Get Away with Murder for a fifth season and, in a surprise twist, freshman legal drama For the People.

For The People is set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. It follows young lawyers who work on both sides of the law to try the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country. It stars Britt Robertson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Wesam Keesh, Hope Davis, Ben Rappaport, Rege-Jean Page, Susannah Flood, Ben Shenkman, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith.

Rhimes recently exited her longtime home at ABC studios to take a multi-year production deal with Netflix. Rhimes remains an executive producer on all renewed series. Rhimes’ other ABC series Scandal came to an end in April after seven seasons.

The network also renewed American Housewife, Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat, Splitting Up Together and The Good Doctor.

ABC also canceled Designated Survivor, Quantico, Alex Inc., The Middle, Scandal, Once Upon A Time, The Mayor, Somewhere Between and Ten Days In The Valley.