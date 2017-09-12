‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Lands Lead Role in Firefighter Spinoff Series

The Seattle-based world of Grey’s Anatomy is moving into the realm of fire-fighting later this season, and one familiar face at Grey Sloan Memorial is leading the charge.

ABC has tapped Grey’s star Jason George to co-star in the new spinoff series, reprising his role as Dr. Ben Warren. Once Season 14 begins (you can see the first photos from the season premiere here), Warren will begin working his way toward the fire department.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter the new series will act as an offshoot of Grey’s Anatomy, with many of the main characters being introduced in an episode of the principal show later this fall. Once they come into the fold, the spinoff is set to launch sometime in the midseason.

Once the new series launches, George will shift from Grey’s to the spinoff, where he will be a series regular. While he can easily pop back into the main series from time to time, don’t expect to see much of him in Grey’s once the new show comes around.

The series comes from Shonda Rhimes, creator of Grey’s Anatomy, and will be written by current Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee. While it doesn’t yet have a title, this new show has been ordered by ABC for a 10 episode season.

It seems like Grey’s Anatomy and this new series will operate very much like Chicago Fire and Chicago Med on NBC. Both of those shows exist in the same universe, and characters will pop up in both shows from time to time, but they also work well on a standalone basis.

Before George was added to the cast, the network had cast Jaina Lee Ortiz as one of the series leads.