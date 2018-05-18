‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Finale: Jo and Alex Get Married

Grey’s Anatomy‘s season 14 finale gave fans the hilarious wedding of Jo Wilson and Alex Karev.

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial gathered in a peaceful location in Seattle to celebrate the fan-favorite couple’s big day, which saw several obstacles on the road to “I do.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode sees Jo getting offered a prestigious surgical fellowship in Massachusetts, and Alex becomes afraid she’ll take it and force him to uproot his life from Seattle.

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) offers Jo a job as an attending to entice her to stay in Seattle, but Jo gets angry thinking Meredith did it under Alex’s influence.

Perhaps the most hilarious moment comes after they talk it out, when Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) find themselves locked in a shed on the property after discreetly leaving their guests to have a quickie before the ceremony.

“Can’t you just kick it open again?” Jo asks her husband-to-be.

“I kicked it in,” he reminds her as he struggles with the faulty door knob. “It doesn’t move the other way.”

As it becomes clear that they’re trapped, Jo comes up with the only feasible back-up plan she can think of: “I’m going to scream now, OK?”

It takes some time before the happy couple is freed, giving time for April and Arizona to give proper goodbyes to their friends.

The wedding planner also accidentally eats shrimp, which she is revealed to be allergic to, and the doctors must all work together to save her.

After DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) drunkenly kisses Meredith, which she considers flattering but not okay, the pair hear Jo and Alex screaming and rescue them from their captivity.

Once the doctors save the wedding planner, the intern known as Glasses faints from seeing the blood and accidentally crushes the wedding cake.

“Call me crazy, but I don’t think there’s going to be a wedding here today,” Arizona says.

Later, all the wedding guests sit in the ferry and Meredith apologizes to Jo for offering her the job to convince her to stay. Meredith tells her she loved working with her.

Alex tells Meredith that even if he leaves with Jo, he won’t ever leave her. He then helps her get ordained on the Internet and she officiates Jo and Alex’s wedding.

“For the longest time ferry boats made me sad, but from now on I will look at them the way my husband did,” Meredith says. “I will see the beauty, I will see the wind, the air the sea, the motion. I will see the possibility because of the two of you. I have never seen two people bring out better in each other.”

“And if the two of you can take this day and turn it into lemonade then you can do anything.” We’ll have to wait until the fall to find out if the couple will be moving.

Jo and Alex have had quite the journey to the aisle. After his failed marriage to Izzie in the early seasons, Alex and Jo started dating in season 9.

The couple hit a roadblock at the end of season 12 when Jo rejected his marriage proposal, afraid to reveal she had changed her name and was still married to an abusive man she had run away from years before.

The couple took a break after Alex nearly ended up in jail after he beat up DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), thinking he was sexually assaulting her while she was passed out drunk. And their relationship was again tested when Jo’s estranged ex wound up in the hospital in season 14 and ended up dead.

Jo surprised Alex earlier this year when she popped the question after an emotional case that reminded the doctors of their first love.

The season finale also saw the exit of Sarah Drew’s April Kepner and Arizona Robbins’ Jessica Capshaw, who said their goodbyes during the special wedding episode.

Grey’s Anatomy will return for its 15th season in fall 2018.