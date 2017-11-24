‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Hints at ‘Hard Left Turn’ Coming

It sounds like fans of Grey’s Anatomy aren’t the only ones haveing a tough time accepting the not-yet-coupling of stepsiblings Jackson Avery and Maggie Pierce.

According to TVLine, Maggie’s biological father and co-worker, Dr. Richard Webber, will be struggling big time with the pairing.

“I’m trying not to think about that,” said James Pickens Jr., who plays Richard on the hit ABC medical drama. “Leave it to Shonda [Rhimes].”

“I don’t want to divulge [too much],” he added, “But I think she’s setting it up to make a real hard left turn with this thing here.”

The actor did reiterate, however, that even though his character and Catherine are married, their children are not actually brother and sister.

“Fans have to keep remembering that,” he said. “They’re not blood-related, so there’s nothing incestuous about it. It’s just that the dynamic is funny. It’s almost like double jeopardy or something.”

Still, both Maggie and Jackson are clearly having some trouble navigating it.

“It’s a lot for her to digest,” said actress Kelly McCreary, who portrays Maggie. “She and Jackson just met, really. They’re still getting to know each other.”

Despite it all, the star believes the two have what it takes.

“Historically, the most beloved relationships on Grey’s are the ones where the characters really challenge each other and push each other’s buttons, and they always come back to love,” she said.

“Those are the relationships that people are the most invested in. So if Jackson and Maggie can find a way to help each other be the best people and doctors and, in Jackson’s case, parent, I think the audience will root for them,” McCreary continued.

What do you think, Grey’s Anatomy fans?