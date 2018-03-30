‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Have Mixed Response to Meredith’s New Love Interest

Grey’s Anatomy introduced a new doctor, who also became a patient — and possible love interest — to Meredith Grey.

Dr. Marx (Scott Speedman) is a transplant surgeon from another hospital who stops by Grey Sloan Memorial to retrieve an organ, but got a kidney transplant weeks before and collapses as he talks to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). As luck would have it, it’s up to her to find out if he is rejecting the new organ.

Sparks fly as the doctors chat, however, making Marx the first man Meredith has been interested in since Dr. Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson).

Fans were loving seeing Felicity veteran Speedman, who rose to fame after playing Ben Covington on the series, flirting with Meredith.

Meredith sure is being talkative. So unlike her 😄 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/JAQQECU5ar — JustinChambersOnline (@JChambersOnline) March 30, 2018

Mer hasn’t had this much sparkage with any other love interest they have tried CAN WE KEEP SCOTT SPEEDMAN. #GreysAnatomy — Head Over Feels (@HeadOverFeels) March 30, 2018

okay i’m so loving this little flirting that’s going on between mer and the transplant surgeon😭😭 so cute ugh #greysanatomy — Lexi Neely (@LexiNeely) March 30, 2018

Others were not loving the possibility of Meredith being with anyone other than the departed Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

When they introduce a love interest for Meredith that isn’t Derek Shepherd #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/3lvmIHHMbz — Samantha🌻 (@sambrooke13) March 30, 2018

When you want Meredith to find love and be happy but you’re still emotionally involved with her relationship with Derek and you just can’t handle this stress in your life plz stop @GreysABC #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/yr7OWaMot6 — Samantha🌻 (@sambrooke13) March 30, 2018

im going to need them to stop bringing up derek before i riot #greysanatomy — jessy ♕ (@theoldketchup) March 30, 2018

This guy tryna holla at Meredith is hideous. He will never be Derek! #GreysAnatomy — PwussyPop┌П┐(◣_◢)┌П┐ (@KrazyAzzK) March 30, 2018

Knowing Grey’s Anatomy‘s tendency to make fans fall in love with supporting characters before they face horrible deaths, Twitter was hesitating to embrace Meredith and the handsome transplant doctor.

I love how @shondarhimes has messed us up to the point we’re all preparing for this transplant surgeon to die bc we love him already #GreysAnatomy — Sophia Loren (@Sophia_Loren89) March 30, 2018

She either falls for him and he doesn’t lose the kidney but leaves because of his niece, or she falls for him and he loses the kidney and she loses him. Because @shondarhimes won’t let Meredith be happy with anyone after Derek. #GreysAnatomy — Fabulously Organized Becky (@FabOrganized) March 30, 2018

The two doctors flirted throughout the episode and shared experiences including heartbreaking mentions of Derek and Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) that fans loved. They also talked about their hopes and dreams, but when Marx’s kidney begins to fail, all signs point to the doctor losing his life and making fans’ nightmares come true.

After the surgery, Marx wakes up and Meredith reveals she saved his life.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.