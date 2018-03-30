TV Shows

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Have Mixed Response to Meredith’s New Love Interest

Grey’s Anatomy introduced a new doctor, who also became a patient — and possible love interest — to Meredith Grey.

Dr. Marx (Scott Speedman) is a transplant surgeon from another hospital who stops by Grey Sloan Memorial to retrieve an organ, but got a kidney transplant weeks before and collapses as he talks to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). As luck would have it, it’s up to her to find out if he is rejecting the new organ.

Sparks fly as the doctors chat, however, making Marx the first man Meredith has been interested in since Dr. Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson).

Fans were loving seeing Felicity veteran Speedman, who rose to fame after playing Ben Covington on the series, flirting with Meredith.

Others were not loving the possibility of Meredith being with anyone other than the departed Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

Knowing Grey’s Anatomy‘s tendency to make fans fall in love with supporting characters before they face horrible deaths, Twitter was hesitating to embrace Meredith and the handsome transplant doctor.

The two doctors flirted throughout the episode and shared experiences including heartbreaking mentions of Derek and Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) that fans loved. They also talked about their hopes and dreams, but when Marx’s kidney begins to fail, all signs point to the doctor losing his life and making fans’ nightmares come true.

After the surgery, Marx wakes up and Meredith reveals she saved his life.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

