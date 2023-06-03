'Grey's Anatomy' Said Goodbye to Record-Breaking Storyline With Unexpected Twist

Grey's Anatomy put a bow on the Betty/Britney storyline during its record-breaking episode that send it past ER as TV's top medical drama. But the show did leave one silver lining for Owen and Amelia.

The episode delivered a surprising twist at the end of "We Didn't Start the Fire," when the doctors found out Britney (Peyton Kennedy) made the decision to leave her baby son Leo under their care.

The sweet reveal, however, came as Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) reached an impasse in their relationship.

Earlier in the night, Britney admitted she felt terrified at the thought of going back home with her parents after her overdose, and feared not being able to be normal again.

"That was the drugs. They tried to ruin your life but they failed because you are here," Amelia says. "And I am here for you no matter where you live. And you're going to call me anytime yo need to, day or night. You are not in this alone. And it's going to get better... it gets so much better."

In the living room, Carol (Jennifer Grey) and John (Kyle Secor) Dickinson seem to bicker about traffic and are frustrated by Leo's crying. They apologize to Owen for their behavior, but he remains cold. Britney quickly exits the house without saying goodbye and the family heads out, after Carol thanks them once again for everything they did for them.

Amelia lingers on the fact that Britney didn't say goodbye to them and decides that she wants to go to Jackson's (Jesse Williams) big party because she can't stay in the house.

At the bash, Amelia and Owen run into Teddy (Kim Raver) and Koracick (Greg Germann) and Owen seems uncomfortable when he finds out their plans to fly out to California together for a vacation as Teddy reaches her seventh month.

Meanwhile, Amelia confides in Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) that she is struggling to see how she and Owen can continue to be together with the kids gone. The pair then argue when Amelia tries to talk to Owen about her feelings regarding his reactions to Britney's addiction issues and it ends with Amelia lashing out because Owen is more focused on Teddy than their problems.

After Meredith tells Amelia she will have to get used to having Teddy in her life, Owen admits to Amelia that he is uncomfortable about Koracick and that's why he has been acting weird. The argument ends, however, with Amelia saying she doesn't want to be a part of the messy "relationship circle" anymore.

Amelia ends up leaving the party after Owen offends Koracick and he ends up getting punched in the face, but she is surprised when she gets home by Britney and her family. When Owen arrives later, she reveals the Dickinsons changed their minds and decided to leave Leo with them.

Britney tells Amelia that she wants to be a normal kid, and that having Leo with her would not let her do that. And Carol tells Owen that he and Amelia are meant to be the baby's parents.

"You brought our Britney back to us, we're so grateful," she says. "She always just talks about you and Amelia as being his parents. And she's right.. you're Leo's."

Britney and her parents then say a proper goodbye, as Amelia and Owen look at each other and are left to face their future as co-parents after their disagreement.

Will Amelia and Owen work things out for Leo? Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.