‘Grey’s Anatomy’: How Sara Ramirez Made a Surprise Appearance During Season 14 Finale

Sara Ramirez might not have had a cameo during Jessica Capshaw’s final episode on Grey’s Anatomy, but she definitely made an appearance.

Ramirez, who played surgeon and Arizona Robbins’ (Capshaw) ex-wife Callie Torres, moved to New York with then-girlfriend Penny when she left the series at then of season 12.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During Thursday’s season 14 finale, which also served as Capshaw and Sara Drew’s (April) final episode, the series found a way to incorporate the actress without actually seeing her on-screen.

During the final montage of the episode — which featured the weddings of April and Matthew (Justin Bruening), and Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) — a cover of Brandi Carlile’s hit song “The Story” performed by Ramirez plays, an ode to her performance of the song during the infamous Grey’s Anatomy musical episode in season seven.

Callie also was a big part of Arizona’s exit, as the newly-single fetal surgeon decided to move to New York so her daughter Sofia could be closer to her other mother, who she reveals is also single now.

Arizona later announces that she has begun to smile every time she receives a text from her ex-wife, and that she’s thinking about rekindling the romance now that they are both on the market.

However, as she talks to April and Richard (James Pickens Jr.), she reveals she’s afraid to try again since their relationship has not worked out so many other times.

“No one has ever, in the history of my life, hurt me the way Callie did,” Arizona says. April tells Arizona that people change, referencing her getting back together with Matthew.

“It’s not a catastrophe that Callie is making you smile again,” April says. Arizona tells April, and Richard she will miss them terribly after she’s gone.

As the episode draws to a close, Arizona receives a text from Callie saying how excited she is for Arizona to relocate to New York.

As for Drew’s exit, it was revealed early in the finale that April’s near-death experience inspired her to quit her job and work with homeless communities. Her story ended on a happy note after ex-fiance Matthew proposed and the two got married in an impromptu ceremony, witnessed by Arizona and Jackson.

The episode also ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger when Bailey (Chandra Wilson) announced she would take a sabbatical from being Chief of Surgery, giving the temporary position to Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), who returned to Seattle after finding out she is pregnant with Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) baby.

Grey’s Anatomy will return for its 15th season in fall 2018 on ABC.