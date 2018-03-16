‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith Uncovers a Secret From Her Mother’s Past

Following the revelation last week that Marie Cerone (Rachel Ticotin), an old friend of Ellis Grey’s who mysteriously disappeared from Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) life, actually hated her mother was revealed in Grey’s Anatomy tonight.

When Meredith and Marie reunited the next day, Meredith confronts Marie about what she knows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Why did you pretend that everything is okay and not mention that you had a falling out with my mother?” Meredith asks.

“You waltzed in here like it’s a family reunion and now you blind me with sugar like I’m a child.”

Marie says that she wasn’t pretending but that the drama was not with her, and she thought she knew all about it. Meredith tells Marie she doesn’t want pettiness to stop her from succeeding in her research study.

Marie decides to tell Meredith what went down between her and Meredith. Marie claims that she was partners with Ellis in the study that got her her second Harper Avery Award.

“Ellis was a genius, I don’t dispute that. But that award was not just hers.”

Meredith, hesitant to trust the person from her past, demands to see proof. Marie says she was about to publish the study with both their names, when Ellis published with just her own right before.

Meredith refuses to believe her, but Marie tells her that she never had much interests in relationships and the closest she ever got to having children was Meredith, so she wouldn’t lie to her, and that Ellis was the greatest love of her life.

“I believe I was meant to be most in this life, and the person I trusted more in this life took that from me,” Marie says. “So if you want my patent, you must make a public statement that the Ellis Grey procedure, is now the Grey/Cerone procedure. It’s up to you.”

Meredith goes to Richard (James Pickens Jr.) who admits there were rumors surrounding the procedure, but he never believed them to be true. He tells Meredith she has no place digging into her mother’s legacy when she’s not alive to defend herself.

Knowing Ellis Grey’s history, fans of the series were not shocked at the discovery.

I can’t blame Serone for being petty about being shut out of Ellis’ work, but why didn’t she say something 30 years ago? Why should Grey pay for her mohter’s sins? #GreysAnatomy — Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) March 16, 2018

Ellis Grey was a cold and mean person. Meredith should betray her mother in order to get the patent. It’s what she deserves for being a horrible mother #GreysAnatomy — CourtneyO (@O10Courtney) March 16, 2018

If I was Meredith, I wouldn’t betray my mother in order to obtain the patent. Her relationship with Ellis was less than stellar, but no. I would never tell the world the great Ellis Grey wasn’t that great. All she cared about was the work, let her have that. #GreysAnatomy — President Oprah Winfrey (@MJ_JustSayin) March 16, 2018

Ellis Grey will forever hold a dark storm cloud over Meredith Grey’s head. She is like a storm cloud that won’t go away. #greysanatomy — CourtneyO (@O10Courtney) March 16, 2018

Later, Meredith tells Marie she can’t undo her mother’s legacy. Marie says that her company will then take her idea and work on the project on her name, leaving our favorite doctor disappointed.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.