‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith Bonds With ‘Shameless’ Star in Prison, and Fans Are Loving the Crossover

Grey’s Anatomy welcomed a Shameless star to the cast during its Halloween episode! The ABC medical drama followed the last hours of Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) time in jail after she was ordered to make up the hours she skipped in community service behind bars. The experience led Meredith to realize there is more she can do if she does end up losing her medical license.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 6: “Whistlin’ Past the Graveyard”

Thursday’s all-new episode began with Meredith fast asleep in her cell, snoring away as she has been known to do. She is rudely jolted awake by her cellmate Paula, played by Shameless alum Isidora Goreshter. Meredith’s fellow inmate complains about her constant snoring not letting her sleep.

Meredith does not seem too affected as all she can think about is getting out in time to see her kids’ costumes after spending some time behind bars.

Fans of the medical drama took to Twitter to celebrate Goreshter’s appearance. Shameless fans also wrote how much they missed the actress on the Showtime dramedy series.

Svetlana without her accent is wild. #GreysAnatomy — 𝙽𝚒𝚔𝚒 𝙲𝚘𝚌𝚘 (@veiled_reverie) November 1, 2019

“Ok, someone get Meredith out of jail. She needs to be at home, celebrating Halloween with her kids,” another user commented.

After a courthouse mistake left Meredith stuck in jail for a few more hours, the doctor bonded with her cellmate and heard her story about how she ended in jail.

Paula reveals she was arrested after an unfortunate misunderstanding. She worked nights and had no one to leave her children with one night, and thought putting them to sleep and checking on them during her breaks would be enough.

However, one of her kids woke up in the middle of the night and called 911 after noticing their mother was gone. She told Meredith the police was not understanding of the situation when she attempted to explain. The confrontation took a turn when they grabbed her and she accidentally hit one of the officers. She was arrested for attacking a police officer.

Meredith asks her if a jury really convicted her after hearing her story. The woman reveals she has not had her time in court yet, but she is being held since she can’t pay for her bail. Her kids are in the foster system in the meantime.

thank you grey’s for casting my girl Isidora Goreshter #GreysAnatomy — ً (@jennxpennsive) November 1, 2019

“Is Merediths cell mate svetlana from shameless,” another user asked.

“Spotted Svetlana from Shameless so quickly, I miss her!!” another user commented.

After Meredith is released, she calls her lawyer and secures Paula’s release. Could we see the character again in the future?

Goreshter’s guest spot on Grey’s Anatomy is a sort-of reunion for the actress with showrunner Krista Vernoff. Before she returned to run the ABC series in Season 14, Vernoff wrote and executive produced several episodes of the Showtime series.

What did you think of the episode’s special guest? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.