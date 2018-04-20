Shonda Rhimes and Ellen Pompeo Say Goodbye to 'Grey’s Anatomy' Stars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw

As Grey's Anatomy wraps up filming its latest season, those behind the scenes of the popular ABC medical drama are saying their goodbyes to two actresses making their exit from the show.

Thursday marked the last day of production for Grey's Anatomy stars Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, who portray doctors Arizona Robbins and April Kepner, and their bittersweet departure was acknowledged on social media by executive producer Shonda Rhimes and series lead Ellen Pompeo.

(Photo: Instagram / @shondarhimes)

"I need to devote a whole day just to celebrate Jessica and just to celebrate Sarah," she wrote. "To tell you stories about their talent and to tell what I know about what their roles have meant. A social media post won't cut it and I will not minimize their magic by pretending it will. I have more to say. I will do so. For now I will just say how lucky we were to witness their talents and the magic they brought to their characters."

Series lead Ellen Pompeo also posted a goodbye to her co-stars.

(Photo: Instagram / @ellenpompeo)

"What a blessing you are and what a contribution you made to television history. Lit that screen up with your glow on the LGBT community… making a difference and making it all look so easy," she said of Capshaw.

(Photo: Instagram / @ellenpompeo)

"You served up the sugar and spice for 9 years and it's been a blast. Your passion and talent for storytelling has touched so many people provoked thought and Greys is a better show because of it and you," she wrote of Drew.

In early March, Grey's made headlines after it was announced that Capshaw and Drew would be exiting the series at the end of the current season.

At the time both Capshaw and Drew spoke out about the news and fans have flooded social media with support for the actresses ever since, even going so far as flying a banner reading "love Sarah Drew & Jessica Capshaw" over Los Angeles.

Drew bounced back quickly from being let go, however, as she will co-lead CBS' Cagney and Lacey reboot.

Capshaw commented on the exit news on social media back in March.

"For the past 10 years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins, but also being madly in love with playing her," she wrote.

"Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce, and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on Network Television. Her impact on the world is permanent and and forever. Forever," Capshaw continued.

"I am sad to see her go, but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations," she added.

Lastly, Capshaw included a message to series creator Shonda Rhimes, thanking her "with a heart full of love" for "the ride on this incredible roller coaster.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.