‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Will [Spoiler] Move to New York?

Grey’s Anatomy fans may have gotten clue to why Arizona Robbins will be leaving the show at the end of the season.

At the beginning of Thursday’s episode, Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) rushes into her daughter Sofia’s room since they’re late to school and work, and finds her daughter still in bed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With no signs of illness, Arizona asks Sofia what’s wrong and she reveals she misses her old home in New York, where Sofia and Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) moved at the end of season 11. Sofia moved back to Seattle to live with Arizona at the beginning of season 14.

To make her daughter feel better, Arizona decides to take Sofia to work with her for the day.

Fans begun to speculate Sofia’s unhappiness will motivate Arizona to move to New York to be close to her daughter’s other mom.

Arizona will move to NYC. Kepner will probably be committed. #greysanatomy — bonnie (@bonniemcgahee) March 23, 2018

Kepner’s leaving this season in a straight jacket, nd Arizona’s gonna move to NY to make Sophia happy boom there it is #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/h0MtKOQYLQ — D3nz More (@DenzellMoore) March 23, 2018

They’re making Arizona’s exit strategy pretty obvious. She’ll move to NYC so that Sofia can be with Callie, right?

I’m now more concerned about how April (aka one of my faves because she just really grew on me) will leave. They had just better not kill her off. #GreysAnatomy — Saloni Gajjar (@saloni_g) March 23, 2018

I’m going to miss Arizona. #greysanatomy — Is This a Nightmare?🙀 (@Sunnedae) March 23, 2018

In early March, Grey’s made headlines after it was announced that Capshaw and Sarah Drew would be exiting the series at the end of the current season.

Capshaw has been on the show for 10 seasons, nine of them as a series regular, playing Dr. Arizona Robbins; Drew has been on Grey’s for nine seasons, eight of them as a series regular, playing Dr. April Kepner.

At the time, Capshaw commented on the exit news on social media.

“For the past 10 years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins, but also being madly in love with playing her.”

“Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce, and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on Network Television. Her impact on the world is permanent and and forever. Forever,” Capshaw continued.

“I am sad to see her go, but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations,” she added.

Lastly, Capshaw included a message to series creator Shonda Rhimes, thanking her “with a heart full of love” for “the ride on this incredible roller coaster.”

We’ll have to wait until May to see how April and Arizona’s storyline is wrapped up, but fans are already celebrating the fan favorite characters.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.