‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Teases Potential Return

No one is ever truly gone on Grey’s Anatomy, not even in death, and alum Jesse Williams hinted that his character Jackson Avery could eventually make an appearance on the show. “I’d consider it,” Williams told Entertainment Tonight. “He still exists in the world of the show. So, yeah, it’s a total possibility.”

Jackson’s storyline was wrapped up last season after leaving Grey Sloan Memorial hospital to go run the Avery Foundation in Boston. His ex-wife and mother of his child April Kepner (Sarah Drew) went with him, and although there wasn’t an official romantic reconciliation onscreen, Williams likes to think that “Japril” made it work. “I would imagine they’re definitely around each other and they’re definitely seeing each other, for sure,” Williams said.

Williams was a series regular for 12 seasons before exiting Grey’s In 2021, and Jackson had been a close friend of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) for most of his time on the show. In fact, he was the last remaining member of Grey’s residency class, a fact that is driven home in a devastating conversation between the longtime coworkers in his final episode. At least Jackson managed to survive his tenure at Grey Sloan Memorial, as many of his colleagues were not so lucky.

Could a spinoff happen for Japril? Drew is game. “Yes! I mean, you guys, how cool would that show be?” Drew told reporters last year after she returned for Williams’ send off episodes. “I gotta be honest. I’ve been on Twitter and Japril was, I think, trending worldwide all day. It was absolute insanity.” Drew revealed that the crew even thought that they were filming an episode for a spin-off show when she returned after seasons away. “They were like, ‘Oh, we thought this was a spinoff.’ It feels like it’s setting up for a really great journey,” she said. “And I was like, ‘I know.’ How amazing and needed is a show about racial justice in the medical field and inequity and equality. How amazing would that be?”

“I gotta say, I got so fired up watching the episode last night because Jesse Williams just freaking killed it. His passion for all this stuff shines through in his performance so beautifully and brilliantly,” Drew explained. “But I just kept thinking like, ‘How cool would this couple be? Him working from the position of having money and power to be able to make that change. And she’s working with folks experiencing homelessness and she’s also doing that in her own way.’ These two could change the world of medicine, right? I’d watch that show.” While nothing has been announced, stranger things have certainly happened on Grey’s Anatomy.