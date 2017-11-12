‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Ben and Bailey Could Be Headed for a Split

Is this popular Grey’s Anatomy couple headed for a split?

It was just a couple of months ago that star Jason George said that his character Ben and his wife, Dr. Bailey, were the kind of married couple who “work it out no matter what.”

But now that George’s character is getting ready to cross over to the ABC drama’s upcoming firefighter spinoff, the actor’s outlook is beginning to change.

George calls a breakup a “genuine possibility” following the couple’s blowup during the 300th episode, after Bailey finds out her husband is pursuing a new career path.

“Nothing lasts forever,” George told TVLine.

In spite of the risk, Ben seems determined to give up his medical career to save lives in burning buildings instead of in the O.R.

“You know what I honestly think it is? I think it scares the hell out of him,” George said. “I think we established in [Season 13’s finale] that Ben was definitely afraid of fire, yet he ran into a fire. He is an adrenaline junkie.”

“A lot of really successful people have said they just went charging at the thing that scared them the most,” the ABC actor added.

As for the couple?

“Best-case scenario is, it gets real hot, and that’s meant both for the pun and about their relationship. That’s as good as Ben can hope for,” George added.

How would you feel about a break-up between this couple, Grey’s fans?