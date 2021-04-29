'Grey's Anatomy' Is Not on Tonight, Here's Why

✖

Prepare yourselves, Grey Sloan Memorial devotees: there isn't a new episode of Grey's Anatomy tonight. ABC is the home of the NFL Draft, and Round 1 is scheduled from 8:00-11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The broadcast will also be available to watch on ESPN and NFL Network. Station 19 and Rebel's slots are also disrupted, so ABC's entire Thursday night slate is taking a break for a week. Programming will be back for business as usual on May 6.

This brief hiatus comes in between two extremely powerful episodes for fans of the show. The April 22 episode featured some closure for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and the love of her life, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Meredith has been in a persistent coma due to COVID-19, and has been visited on the "limbo beach" in her mind by several long-dead characters. Fans were delighted to see George O'Malley (T.R. Knight), Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), and Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), but the real emotional heavyweight moment came with catharsis for Meredith and Derek.

Derek has shown up on Meredith's beach several times, making it difficult for Meredith to choose to wake up and return to their three children. However, before they say goodbye forever, Meredith and Derek have a wedding on the beach, something that they never got in real life. Meredith also woke up from her coma, ushering in a new phase for season seventeen.

We have a date! April is back on @GreysABC Thursday, May 6 at 9|8c on ABC! ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/1JEa7iCRnD — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) April 16, 2021

The next episode will air on May 6 and will feature another fan-favorite couple reunion. Sarah Drew, who exited the series at the end of season fourteen in 2018, is returning as April Kepner and will have a potentially tense interaction with her ex-husband, Jackson (Jesse Williams). The on-again-off-again couple shares one child, Harriet, and even though April has since married someone else, fans are still holding out hope that a Japril endgame is in the cards. So, even if fans are missing out on a week of drama, things are sure to kick it into high gear next week.