‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Introduces Major Character’s Parents During Awkward Family Lunch

Grey’s Anatomy staged one of its most awkward family reunions yet! The ABC medical drama introduced Link’s (Chris Carmack) parents during this year’s Halloween episode, bringing all of their family baggage to the doctor’s annual “cancerversary” celebration. The lunch also worked as a way for Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link to reveal the news of their pregnancy, but his parents one-upped the occasion with their own surprising news.

Link surprised Amelia with the lunch invitation at the hospital, revealing he has reunited with his parents every year on the anniversary of the say they found out he was officially cancer-free.

While he appreciated the tradition given his long battle with cancer as a child, he warned his girlfriend that the meal usually ends badly with the divorced couple disagreeing about who has the better life after their divorce.

Amelia seems nervous but ultimately knows she is there for Link, like he was there for her when the pair had their impromptu dinner with the Shepherd sisters in Season 15.

The awkward lunch came with its own set of surprises. Amelia and Link arrived to find Link’s parents seemingly nervous. His mom then blurts out that she is getting remarried, a sudden decision that she is very happy about.

Link’s father begs her not to talk about that during the cancerversary occasion, but Link says he is excited to meet the man making his mother so happy. She then surprises him further when she announces he already met him, because she and his father are getting married again. She revealed that they reconnected after Link’s dad moved to the same city, and despite avoiding each other on dating apps, they decided to give their relationship another try.

Link stays silent for some time digesting the news before he lashes out at both of them. He recalls the years he spent being tossed from home to home after their bitter divorce. He remembered spending Christmas Day at the airport because he had to have breakfast at one parents’ home and dinner at the others’.

In the middle of his anger he blurts out the news of his and Amelia’s pregnancy before walking away. Amelia talks him down outside and convinces him to make things right with his parents. The awkwardness continues, however, after they say they are planning to get married around Amelia’s due date, before they say they can change their plans if needed.

What did you think of Link's parents? Are we invited to that chaotic wedding?