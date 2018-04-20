‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Brings Back Geena Davis to Reprise Role

Could Geena Davis whisk Arizona Robbins away from Grey’s Anatomy?

The long-running ABC medical drama announced Friday the Oscar winner will reprise her role as Dr. Nicole Herman for the penultimate episode of season 14. It seems as though her return will have something to do with Jessica Capshaw’s previously announced departure from the series.

According to the episode synopsis for “Cold As Ice”, first released by Deadline, one of Grey Sloan Memorial’s own is seriously injured, making the team reflect on what is truly important to them. Meanwhile, Nicole Herman (Davis) pays a visit to the hospital and talks to Arizona (Capshaw) about an exciting opportunity.

Davis previously appeared on Grey’s for a 12-episode arc during the season 11, as head of fetal surgery Herman. She last appeared on the series in 2015 when, after Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) removed her brain tumor, Herman woke up having lost her vision entirely. Arizona then reveals Herman was recovering at the Blind Institute, where she was learning to live her life without her eyesight.

The casting news came a few hours after series creator Shonda Rhimes posted a “goodbye” message for Capshaw, and fellow departing star Sarah Drew, as they wrapped their last day of filming on Grey’s Thursday night.

“I need to devote a whole day just to celebrate Jessica and just to celebrate Sarah,” she wrote. “To tell you stories about their talent and to tell what I know about what their roles have meant. A social media post won’t cut it and I will not minimize their magic by pretending it will. I have more to say. I will do so. For now I will just say how lucky we were to witness their talents and the magic they brought to their characters.”

Series lead Ellen Pompeo also posted a goodbye to her co-stars.

“What a blessing you are and what a contribution you made to television history. Lit that screen up with your glow on the LGBT community… making a difference and making it all look so easy,” she said of Capshaw.

“You served up the sugar and spice for 9 years and it’s been a blast. Your passion and talent for storytelling has touched so many people provoked thought and Greys is a better show because of it and you,” she wrote of Drew.

Grey’s Anatomy announced Capshaw and Drew’s exits in early march, sending shockwaves amongst the series’ fandom.

Davis’ episode of Grey’s will air Thursday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with the season finale airing one week later on May 17.