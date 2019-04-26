‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Outraged Show Not Airing Thursday

Grey’s Anatomy fans are not happy ABC skipped the show Thursday for the NFL Draft.

The long-running ABC medical drama, along with spinoff series Station 19 and legal drama For the People, were left off ABC’s primetime schedule on April 25 to make room for the network’s coverage of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The show has been running consistently since it returned from its winter break in January, leading many fans tore heartbroken at the fact they have to wait one week to find out what will happen in the next episode.

“So I’m guessing it’s f—k [Grey’s Anatomy] tonight for this bullsh—t [NFL Draft],” one Twitter user protested.

“Why the F—k would you put the fucking draft on 3 weeks before a finale and disturb the [Grey’s Anatomy] [Station 19] you don’t do this and disrupt a primetime show so close to the f—ing finale and disrupt the flow of the show f—k all of you,” one exasperated fan tweeted.

The latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy left fans with plenty of cliffhangers for them to think about as they wait for next weeks new episode. “Head Over High Heels” saw Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) finally tell her children about her relationship with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).

The episode also other fan-favorite couples face serious obstacles, including Jo (Camilla Luddington) giving Alex (Justin Chambers) an ultimatum about her attitude since she found out the truth about her biological parents. After she was caught drinking on the job, Jo told Alex that if he looked into the reason behind her bad mood she would leave him for good.

Another couple to take a tumble during the episode was Levi (Jake Borelli) and Nico (Alex Landi). After the surgical fellow made a mistake during the surgery that cost him his patient’s life, Nico lashed out on his boyfriend just as he was about to be interviewed for his dream job in San Francisco.

While the fight was bad, Levi was seen buying flowers for his boyfriend at a flower shop in the final moments of Station 19, before he was distracted by fire Chief Ripley collapsing outside his injuries.

NFL draft on tonight means I cant watch #greysanatomy fuck this shit pic.twitter.com/uH450lkiMG — Sydney (@SydneySpurls) April 26, 2019

“Okay, so like, what do people do on Thursdays?! I’m at a loss without my #TGIT [Shonda Rhimes] shows!!!” Another user wondered.

“So, no [Grey’s Anatomy] tonight cause of the draft…like…why is this not on espf—inn?!” Another user asked.

Grey’s Anatomy will return Thursday, May 2 with a special crossover event with Station 19.

The series typically airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.