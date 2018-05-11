‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Flood Twitter Following April Kepner’s Accident

Grey’s Anatomy revealed April Kepner’s fate and fans are screaming.

Thursday’s new episode the long running ABC drama saw April (Sarah Drew) and ex fiance Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening) get into a terrible car accident, and then the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial fought to save their lives.

The episode begins with the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial receiving invitations to Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex’s (Justin Chambers) wedding. The hospital is rocked when Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening) comes in after his car was in an accident.

He announces that April was in the car with her before he passes out, leaving Owen (Kevin McKidd), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) confused. Owen heads to the site of the crash to search for April.

He finds the doctor unconscious on the side of a river by the car. At the hospital, Meredith tries to tell Jackson (Jesse Williams) about it once he knows for sure. The doctors find that April has no pulse and because of a cold front, her body needs to be warmed before she can be pronounced dead.

“She’s not dead until she’s warm and dead,” Meredith says.

Fans were fighting back tears, if not openly weeping, on Twitter during the tension-heavy episode.

TEARS ARE ALREADY FALLING. #GreysAnatomy — Amber Haynes (@amberhaynes1623) May 11, 2018

Me watching season 6 Greys: “April is the worsttttt.” And tonight I just sobbed for an hour over her storyline. Shonda. #GreysAnatomy — Shelbi Brown (@shelbihope) May 11, 2018

The doctors fight to warm up April’s body as fast as they can. Meredith breaks down when she tells Alex (Justin Chambers) to help and the pair rush to help their friend.

In the O.R., the doctors continue their attempts at reviving April. Alex confesses he didn’t really like her at first, but that’s because he wanted to be more like her.

After Jackson is done with surgery, he overhears one of the interns talk about April’s emergency as he rushes to the O.R. and loses it at the sight of his ex. Owen encourages all of the doctors to pray for April as they wait for her heart to restart.

As they wait, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) notices her heart restarting and starts to shock her. However, April presents low brain activity. Later, Arizona announces that April and Matthew had been seeing each other for months and they fell in love again.

Hours pass as the doctors wait and see if April will recover. Jackson tells April he’ll believe in God if she wakes up, begging for the life of the woman he once loved. At that moment, April squeezes his hand and she wakes up.

As Maggie checks on April later, Bailey wheels Matthew in and the couple share a sweet moment as they both celebrate being alive and back together.

Fans of the show celebrated the special episode, as well as one of their favorite characters.

Me during Grey’s Anatomy episode when April woke up….It took me a whole 10 mins to get myself together #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/pTpfra2TtE — Jazz (@Not__Jasmine) May 11, 2018

thank goodness April is alive I might not be her biggest fan but I definitely didn’t want to see another major character died. love everyone praying for her especially Jackson #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/jVUBGI8XIJ — asia LATAE (@candylick21) May 11, 2018

Grey’s Anatomy fans were heartbroken after news broke that Drew and Jessica Capshaw would not return next season based on a change in creative direction. We will have to wait a week to find out what will motivate April to leave the hospital during the season finale.

Drew has been on Grey’s Anatomy for nine seasons, eight of them as a series regular, playing the role of April Kepner.

Drew will not be offscreen for long, as she was booked to lead the cast of CBS’ Cagney and Lacey reboot alongside Blindspot veteran Michelle Hurd.

Grey’s Anatomy will air its season 14 finale Thursday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.