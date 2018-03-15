Ellen Pompeo Calls Sarah Drew a ‘Warrior Princess’ for Landing ‘Cagney and Lacey’ Role

Ellen Pompeo could not be happier for her exiting co-star Sarah Drew.

Less than a week after news broke that Drew and Jessica Capshaw would be departing Grey’s Anatomy at the end of the current season, Drew signed on to play the lead role in CBS’ Cagney & Lacey reboot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Drew reacted to the news on social media, retweeting an article announcing the news writing, “Well, it’s been quite a week.”

Later Tuesday, the actress revealed she already started filming the new series, Us Weekly reports: “Day 1 on [Cagney and Lacey] done! I’m SO incredibly grateful to my [Grey’s] family for bending over backwards to make it work for me to go and shoot this awesome pilot!! So grateful!!”

In another tweet Wednesday, Drew told fans she is “gonna go on silent for a few weeks” to “focus” on her work.

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo was quick to respond to her co-star with support tweeting, “Leave it 2 [Sarah Drew] our hearts we’re breaking for her one minute & the next she’s making us smile as wide as the ocean.” She ended the tweet calling Drew a Warrior Princess.

Leave it 2 @sarahdrew our hearts we’re breaking for her one minute & the next she’s making us smile as wide as the ocean. #warriorprincess https://t.co/dOWfCLc3e3 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) March 14, 2018

Other members of the Grey’s Anatomy cast congratulated Drew on her new pilot.

“I am SOOOOOOOOO excited for this and cannot WAIT to watch!!!!!!!” Camilla Luddington tweeted.

“Congrats [Sarah Drew]! Gonna go from seeing your face every day at [Grey’s Anatomy] to watching your work once week on [Cagney and Lacey] [Much Love],” Jason George wrote, also sending congrats to Drew’s new costar, Michelle Hurd. “Working with another great actor and friend [Michelle Hurd] Congrats to you, too, Michelle!”

Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff also spoke out, “This is thrilling. We are so happy for you [Sarah Drew] and can’t wait to watch.”

Drew and Capshaw’s casting shakeup was announced on March 8, leaving fans heartbroken after finding out they would be saying goodbye to April Kepner and Arizona Robbins by the end of season 14.

The news also brought backlash to Pompeo after rumors swirled the shakeup came after the actress received a substantial raise to renew her contract with the series for two more years.

“We R grateful all of you are so passionate but if you knew these two women the way I know them they would not approve of all this nastiness,” Pompeo, who also squashed rumors that her castmates’ departures had something to do with her salary renegotiation, wrote. “They both are super shiny happy people. I know you’re angry but you’re representation couldn’t be further from who these women actually are.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.