‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Responds to Justin Chambers’ Exit After 15 Years

Ellen Pompeo has given fans her reaction to Justin Chambers leaving Grey’s Anatomy, revealing she is heartbroken by the loss. Chambers announced that he was leaving the medical drama on Friday, hoping to pursue other opportunities. For Pompeo, this is a big loss for the series.

Pompeo reacted to Chambers’ departure on Twitter on Saturday. She quote-tweeted a post from Vanity Fair, where the outlet wrote that Grey’s Anatomy “is about to feel one of its biggest losses yet.”

“Truer words have never been spoken,” Pompeo agreed with a broken-heart emoji.

Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair 💔 https://t.co/KgoCS9TeVU — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 11, 2020

Fans agreed with Pompeo, sharing their own feelings in response to her tweet. Many were upset, questioning if there was a part of the story they were not hearing, while others said they might not even watch without Chambers on the show.

Others were more forgiving, though they were on the edges of their seats wondering how Chambers’ character, Dr. Alex Karev would leave the show.

“He can’t die he CAN’T,” one fan tweeted.

“This beyond hurts me Ellen. I wish we would’ve had a proper send off for him. I keep reading his last episode already aired. I hope that’s not the case,” added another.

Chambers announced his departure from Grey’s Anatomy on Friday, in a statement published by Entertainment Tonight. He, too, acknowledged the emotional nature of this departure.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride,” he went on.



ET has also confirmed that Chambers’ last episode on-camera has already aired, meaning that Dr. Karev’s fate will be explained without his help. Fans are devastated by this news, wondering how the show will do justice to his arc without him there.

Grey’s Anatomy is in is 17th Season, and it is practically an industry all on its own in the world of TV. The show has gone through huge casting overhauls before, but each time emotions have run about as high as they are here. Pompeo, who plays the title character Meredith Grey, is the now the last remaining member of the original main cast.



Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.