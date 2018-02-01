‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Signs Candis Cayne for Transgender Story Arc

It has been announced that actress Candis Cayne will be joining Grey’s Anatomy for a “groundbreaking” multi-episode story arc.

A new report from THR reveals that Cayne will be playing a transgender patient who turns up at Grey Sloan Hospital for a “groundbreaking” vaginoplasty surgery.

The character is said to have been inspired by Hayley Anthony, a transgender woman who, along with the director of surgery at the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Mount Sinai, Jess Ting, created a similar procedure.

“[The surgery] revolutionizes the making of a vagina and we thought that was a really cool story and Candis is playing a character inspired by something we read,” said Krista Vernoff, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner.

This isn’t the first time the show has showcased the transgender community, however, as earlier in the current season Alex Blue Davis, a tans actor who plays Casey Parker in the show told to Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) that he was a “proud trans man.”

“What’s cool about the show, the episode and Krista’s vision for this character is he’s about way more than being trans,” Davis said. “I cried at the table read, it was very moving for me. I’ve been waiting for a moment like this on TV my whole life. I am so honored I got to say that line on TV because it’s a long time coming.”

There is no word on when Cayne’s story arc will begin, but you can tune in to Grey’s Anatomy on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to find out.

In other Grey’s Anatomy news, it was recently reported that Pompeo extended her contract with the show for two more seasons. The new deal will see the series hit at least season 16, and also secures Pompeo as an Executive Producer on Grey’s, as well as its upcoming untitled spin-off.

Additionally, its reported that the actress could soon become the highest paid female TV star, as it’s rumored her new salary would reach more than $550,000 per episode.

“The show’s hugely successful for Disney, for ABC, so everybody’s incentivized to keep it going,” Pompeo said about her decision to stay on Grey’s Anatomy. She also gives credit to Vernoff — who came back to the series as its new showrunner for season 14 — as part of why she came back as well.

“I was really excited of having a whole completely new fresh voice to write the show,” Pompeo explained. “The writing is a lot smarter, and I love what she’s doing. Everybody does actually, the actors are so happy, they’re so energized.”