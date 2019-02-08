‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Bailey and Ben’s Relationship Takes a Turn in Holiday-Themed Episode

Grey’s Anatomy checked in on Miranda and Ben’s marriage around the holidays following their tense “time out,” ending with a sweet reconciliation.

During “Girlfriend in a Coma,” Bailey (Chandra Wilson) seemed to be warming up to her husband again, a few months after she insisted on taking a break since the stress of Ben’s (Jason George) job as a firefighter was causing her to unravel.

On Christmas Eve, Ben arrives at the house just to deliver some presents, and when Bailey invites him in so they can both give presents to their son, he gave her the cold shoulder for keeping him away from their home.

Later as the show jumped to New Year’s Eve, Bailey talks about Ben with Teddy (Kim Raver), wishing she could invite him to the party they’re all attending at Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex’s (Justin Chambers) home.

“Would Ben think that’s a booty call?” she asks.

“Well, maybe that’s not such a bad thing,” Teddy responds.

A few days later, Bailey finds Ben outside of the hospital and she asks him to come back home.

“I want you to come home Ben, please,” Bailey asks, she then begins to list some reasons why she wants him back.

Ben, however, is not ready to forgive his wife.

“Miranda, I love you, but you broke my heart. I’m not coming home just because now you’re lonely and the fence needs patching,” he said.

“I was working on my physical health so much that i forgot about my mental,” she said, adding that she was working on it and she was really sorry.

An emergency call interrupts their conversation when Ben has to leave, so Bailey just tells him she’s sorry again as she drives away.

The show then catches up with the couple on Valentine’s Day, when Bailey catches Ben fixing the fence at their house, but he admits he didn’t mean for her to find him there.

“You said you wanted me to be happy, to follow my bliss. And I did just like you told me to, and then you turned around and left me,” Ben says. “I may be the one sleeping somewhere else but you left.”

He then tells her that she can never do that again. He then punishes himself for not telling her to get help. He then admits that he never followed through on building the treehouse he promised to build for after her heart attack.

Bailey is then wowed when she sees he is building it for her now, and he promises to work on it every day after he moves back in.

Can Ben and Bailey stay happy forever now, please? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.