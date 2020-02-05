‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Patrick Dempsey’s Comment on Former Co-Star Kate Walsh’s Photo Has Fans Gushing

Grey’s Anatomy fans are gushing hard over a comment Patrick Dempsey left on Kate Walsh‘s photo. The Grey’s Anatomy alums who played each others’ ex spouses on the popular Shonda Rhimes series, are revealing to fans that they still have nothing but love for one another despite not being on the show anymore.

In a photo Walsh shared to her Instagram account advertising a couple of car fresheners, she’s sporting a lighter look with her hair more of a blonde tone, which is a much different style than her staple red hair. Dempsey couldn’t help but to comment on the photo saying, “Looking radiant my lady.”

Walsh then replied with, “Kitty, I LAVA you [heart emoji].”

Several fans responded with broken heart emojis, while others used the crying face to express their emotions towards the sweet comment. One follower in particular said, “So you just back to addison??? [heartbreak emoji].”

Someone else said, “Stop it Dr. Shepherd,” while another person showed their love for both of the stars saying, “I LOVE YOU BOTH, MY HEART.”

Both Walsh and Dempsey were part of the original cast back when the show first premiered in 2005. However, Walsh lasted for only three seasons before eventually starring in the spin-off Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013. Dempsey lasted much longer, staying through the show’s 11th Season, but broke fans’ hearts when his character was killed off in a fatal car accident.

While Dempsey went on to play roles in the mini-series The Truth About Harry Quebert Affair and the 2019 tv series Devils, Walsh’s next project will be on the big screen when she plays a role in the upcoming movie Honest Thief, set to hit theaters Sept. 4. She also stars in the upcoming TV series Emily in Paris, but does not have a clear premiere date just yet.

Recently, longtime cast member of Grey’s, Justin Chambers, announced his unexpected exit from the show after 15 years. Chambers portrayed the character Dr. Alex Karev.