How ‘Good Girls’ Set up Its Future With Episode 2’s Ending

Good Girls picked up steam with episode two and possibly set up the show’s direction for some time to come.

The leading trio was still in debt to the gang they unintentionally stole from during the pilot episode. However, they were able to scare them off during episode two.

Beth (Christina Hendricks) had pointed out that the gang would face a ton of public scrutiny if they chose to kill the milder-mannered mothers. The gang’s leader, Rio (Manny Montana), seemed to listen to her reasoning, and the group leaves the women alone.

However, things are not what they seem.

At the end of the episode, Beth goes outside to find her son, who is studying in the backyard. She then sees Rio talking to him and quickly forces her son inside.

“You want the rest of the money?” Beth asks. “We’ll get it.”

However, Rio wants more from the trio than just money.

“Nah, let’s forget about all that,” Rio says. “I keep thinking about what you said, about being a ‘basic bitch’ and whatnot. Maybe there’s something you can help me out with.”

A tense Beth replies, “What’s that?”

Rio then delivers an ending line that means a lot of trouble for Good Girls‘ main characters: “You ladies got passports?”

This sets up Good Girls to go in a bold new direction.

The writers ran through a lot of the possible “housewives covering up their robbery” plot threads in the first two episodes. However, the women will now be pulled deeper into a life of crime.

The trio, which also includes Retta as Ruby and Mae Whitman as Annie, will now be directly carrying out more criminal activity (presumably smuggling) for the gang. This sets them up for a further push into criminal life down the line.

The moment is comparable to when Breaking Bad‘s Walter White (Bryan Cranston) decides to keep producing meth after has all the money he could wish for. While the women are still indentured to the gang for now, it is not hard to see the trio getting in over their heads and embracing the criminal underworld.

Good Girls airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Josh Stringer