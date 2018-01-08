Golden Globes: Meet the Woman Who Is Not Wearing Black

Not every actress is wearing black at the Golden Globes to protest sexual harassment tonight. Blanca Blanco, who made headlines at the Oscars for a wardrobe malfunction last year, was seen wearing red on the red carpet Sunday evening.

Arriving @goldenglobes A post shared by Blanca Blanco (@blancablancoactress) on Jan 7, 2018 at 2:43pm PST

Blanco walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, actor John Savage. She wore a revealing dress, with a diagonal opening across her chest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 36-year-old Blanco also wore a dress with an extreme thigh split at the 2017 Oscars. In that case, she revealed way too much, unintentionally letting the world see that she was wearing see-through underwear.

“I had a bodysuit on, it as like a swimsuit, for some reason the pictures are looking like I have nothing,” Blando said in an interview with The Daily Mail after the fiasco. “It was a nude color, it matches my skin, so I wasn’t naked.”

“I didn’t think “I’m going to expose myself at the Oscars.’ That was not the idea,’” she said. “It was not a strategy or anything.”

Blanco has over 49,700 followers on Instagram and 20,000 on Twitter.

According to her IMDb page, the Watsonville, California-born actress has over 40 credits, but hasn’t starred in any major Hollywood movies. In 2017, she did appear in Fake News, a movie starring Eric Roberts and Savage.

Blanco has gained more fame for her revealing outfits and coverage in tabloids. The link she has on her Instagram page is a Daily Mail story about her wearing a tiny bikini in Malibu on Dec. 29. On Dec. 2, she also starred in a Daily Mail story about the revealing fishnet top she wore in a Los Angeles park.

Meher Tatna, head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was also not wearing black, but she did wear a “Time’s Up” pin at the Golden Globes.

Photo credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon