Golden Globes 2020: See Jennifer Aniston’s Reaction to Brad Pitt’s Joke About His Dating Life

Jennifer Aniston is keeping a sense of humor about the constant speculation surrounding ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s dating life. The Morning Show actress’ perfect reaction to Pitt’s joke about the tabloid romance rumors went viral after cameras cut to her during the actor’s acceptance speech at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, where he won for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating. It’d just be awkward…” – Brad Pitt#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PtWWm6HutT — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 6, 2020

At the end of Pitt’s speech, he gave his parents a shoutout from the stage, quipping, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating.”

NBC cameras immediately panned to Aniston, who was caught chuckling at the joke.

Thank you to the camera person who panned to Jennifer Aniston during this Brad Pitt line: “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating.” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EMIX7V4xde — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 6, 2020

This year’s Golden Globes was the first the former couple had both attended since 2002, just three years before they would announce the end of their marriage. Despite the dramatic end of their relationship, the two appear to be on good terms now, with Pitt being spotted leaving his ex’s 50th birthday party in February as well as her holiday party last month.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight ahead of Sunday’s awards when told the whole world was looking for a photo of them together.

“The second most important reunion of her year? I understand,” he joked, clarifying, “That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

The two definitely did end up in close quarters later in the night, with TMZ sharing photos of both attending the CAA afterparty at the Sunset Tower Hotel, where they reportedly sat near one another before leaving separately.

