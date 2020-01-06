Golden Globes 2020: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington’s Red Carpet Appearance Lights up Social Media

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington made his way to the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, driving fans of the show a little wild to see The King in the North months after the show ended, and a very public visit to a wellness center.

Harington was all smiles upon his arrival on the red carpet, highlighting his progress since the end of the HBO fantasy epic and his time seeking treatment in rehab.

Fans were pleased by the appearance and the big smile on his face.

“KIT HARINGTON!! The King in the North. The Loner Throner. I will always have a soft spot for Kit and Jon Snow,” one fan wrote.

“KIT HARINGTON IN ALL BLACK IS DEFINITELY SOMETHING I NEEDED TODAY,” another excited fan added.

“Kit Harington looking sharp in all black,” a third wrote, also complimenting the actor’s all-black look.

Fans of Game of Thrones were also pretty excited about the actor’s seating placement during the awards itself. Not only is Harington sitting near fellow HBO star Nicole Kidman, he’s getting some goood juju from legendary actresses Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep.

Kit Harington is sitting with MERYL STREEP, NICOLE KIDMAN AND HELEN MIRREN.. AKA QUEENS ONLY tomorrow evening. #GoldenGlobes Ps: they got his name right. Finally 💀 pic.twitter.com/CVgZaKOris — C. | peak chaotic (@carohuntz) January 4, 2020

For some fans, this was better company than Harington ever had on Game of Thrones.

“Of course this can still change but like the excellence it’s also a table and a half down from QUEEN BEY herself,” one wrote.

“Yes! Good vibes,” another added.

There were a few that were upset that Game of Thrones didn’t have their own private table, noting that Harington sitting next to Kidman and Streep indicates HBO is spread out instead of seating the actors and actresses based on show. This also follows the number of snubs the show got when nominations were announced.

The end of Game of Thrones wasn’t the easiest for Harington, so his appearance on the red carpet is special. He opened up about his experience on the show and how it affected his personal life back in a profile released ahead of the series finale.

“My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon, when he died and came back,” Harington told Variety.”I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s. That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f—ing act.”

The whole experience seems to have come full circle given his appearance on Sunday.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)