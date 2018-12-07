Golden Globes 2019 Nominations: 8 Biggest Snubs

The 2019 Golden Globe nominees have been announced, and along with the major surprises there are some noticeable snubs as well.

Among the honored nominees this year were FX drama The Americans, sitcom legend — and Murphy Brown actress — Candice Bergen, hit comedy film Crazy Rich Asians, and Ozark star Jason Bateman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, a lot of great stars and film/TV projects did not pick up nominations and we have listed some of them for you below.

Scroll down to check out the list and let us know in the comments who you think should have gotten nominated!

This Is Us

This was the first year since it debuted that This Is Us has not been nominated for any Golden Globes.

In 2017, both Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz were nominated in the Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film category, and the show was nominated for Best Television Series – Drama. No one took home a trophy, though.

When the 2018 Golden Globe nominations cam out, it was revealed that This Is Us was again nominated for Best Television Series – Drama, and Chrissy Metz picked up another nominated for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

Sterling K. Brown was also nominated — Best Actor – Television Series Drama — and he did win, marking This Is Us’ only Golden Globe win to date.

The Conners/Roseanne

It would certainly be controversial is Roseanne Barr picked up a Golden Globe award, which is very likely the reason why she didn’t, but the fact that no one on either show did has some puzzled.

Notably, both series have done very well in the ratings, with the series premiere of the Roseanne revival being one of the most watched sitcom episodes of all time.

Even without Roseanne in the mix, The Conners spinoff has been doing very well, and is even one of the most critically acclaimed sitcoms on air at this time.

It certainly is surprising that neither Laurie Metcalf or John Goodman picked up nominations for their iconic roles on the series.

Sam Elliott – The Ranch / A Star is Born

Sam Elliott is a Hollywood legend with two Golden Globe nominations under his belt.

He was first nominated in 1991 for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for his role as the title character in the western TV film Conagher.

Elliott was nominated again in 1995 — in the Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film — for playing Wild Bill Hickok in Buffalo Girls.

He has received critical acclaim for his part in the hit film A Star Is Born, and fans love him as Beau Bennett on The Ranch, so it definitely feels like a snub that he was not nominated.

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Westworld did pick up at least one nomination this year, with actress Thandie Newton earning a very deserved nom in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television catagory.

However, series lead Evan Rachel Wood did not earn a nomination for her role as the man-made-robot-turned-homicidal-android, Dolores Abernathy.

Wood has taken fans on a dark and brutal journey, and in the most recent season of the series she took things to new depths.

The actress has received a Golden Globe nomination for the role in the past, as she was nominated in the Best Actress – Television Series Drama category in 2017.

Ryan Gosling – First Man

First Man is a biographical drama about the first manned mission to the moon, and it stars Ryan Gosling as legendary astronaut Neil Armstrong.

Surprisingly, Gosling did not pick up a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of the real-life hero. However, his co-star Claire Foy did nab a Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture nomination for her role as Armstrong’s first wife, Janet Shearon Armstrong. (The film also picked up a nomination in the Best Original Score category.)

John Krasinski – A Quiet Place

Former Office star John Krasinski co-wrote, directed, and starred in this brilliant horror film that had fans and critics alike gasping and cheering.

Somehow, though, A Quiet Place did not pick up any nominations in the major categories.

It did get a Best Original Score nomination, with that acknowledgement going to iconic horror film score composer Marco Beltrami.

Krasinski certainly deserved a nod in the directing category, and there are many fans out there would would agree.

Paddington 2

Paddington 2 is widely considered to be the most beloved movie of 2018 (though it was technically released overseas in Nov. 2017).

The film holds a very rare 100 percent Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Critics Consensus reading, “Paddington 2 honors its star’s rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure.”

The main reason that the film may not have picked up a nomination is because it was produced by The Weinstein Company, and that company has not had the best reputation over the last year.

Halloween – Score

Its pretty uncommon for horror films to be nominated for major awards, but if this years Halloween reboot could have been nominated for anything, it would have be for its score.

The score of the film was created by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, and actually is one of the best film scores of the entire year.

Films nominated in the Best Original Score category include Black Panther, Isle of Dogs, and First Man.