‘God Friended Me’ Canceled at CBS After 2 Seasons

God Friended Me has been canceled at CBS after two seasons. The network confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the Brandon Michael Hall-starring dramedy, which initially premiered in 2018, would not be returning following its April 26 Season 2 finale. Deadline reports that the series’ creative team was given enough of a heads up to create a series finale that would tie up any loose ends.

“We’re extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons,” CBS and WBTV said in a joint statement, Deadline reports. “We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last ‘friend suggestion’ in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series follows Hall’s Miles Finger, an outspoken atheist who finds his life turned upside down after he receives a request on social media from God and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. Although God Friended Me has never been a major performer in demo numbers, it has drawn sizable audiences. Attracting an average of 10 million viewers, its freshmen run ranked as one of the top three most watched new series last season, which made it of little surprise when CBS announced a Season 2 renewal in January of 2019.

“We’re thrilled with how God Friended Me has performed on Sundays. It’s one of the top three new series on television, has improved its time period significantly, and continues a long tradition of prestige dramas for CBS on the night,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement at the time.

“Our amazing cast and producers have done a wonderful job of bringing this series to life each week with humorous and inspirational storylines,” Thom Sherman, CBS Entertainment’s senior executive vice president of programming, added. “Viewers have clearly embraced our characters and the positive message the show delivers.”

Over the course of its second season, however, the series’ numbers have suffered. Hope that the series would be renewed was, however, sparked amid the slew of Hollywood shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with Hall, God Friended Me stars Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton. It was created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, with Greg Berlanti, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Sarah Schechter, and Marcos Siega serving as executive producers. The series will end with a two-hour series finale on Sunday, April 26 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.