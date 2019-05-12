‘Game of Thrones’: Who Dies in Season 8 Episode 5?

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 seems sure to be a bloodbath, and many fans have strong opinions about who will live and who will die this weekend.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones through Season 8, Episode 4 lie ahead!

Westeros is full of memorable slogans and catchphrases, but in the final season one has stood out above the rest: valar morghulis. In the show’s High Valyrian language it means “all men must die,” and fans have taken that to heart in guessing what this upcoming battle has in store for us.

First off, the opposing leaders seem to be top candidates to die this weekend. That means Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister. On the one hand, we have the Dragon Queen that has every opportunity to retreat, re-evaluate, or attack from on high.

However, knowing her fiery temperament, she will be at the Red Keep as soon as possible, raining fire on Cersei as the scorpions turn to aim at her. Daenerys and her last dragon, Drogon, seem to be in equal danger.

Meanwhile, there is Cersei. The queen his fortified King’s Landing with weapons that we know can kill dragons, and has surrounded the walls with professional soldiers. Meanwhile, she has gathered the smallfolk in the castle with her as human shields, so that Daenerys cannot attack her without harming them, making her into a tyrant.

In spite of all of this, many think Cersei is in more danger this week. The queen has made enemies at every turn, meaning that there are people who want to take her down at every turn. It could be Arya Stark, giving her the honor of killing both of the season’s big villains.

Down on the ground, we have Jon Snow. Many expect the secret Targaryen heir to die this week as well. He has seen too many battles to come out unscathed at this point, and he has established himself as a martyr. Jon could lay down his life for someone else, dying for his cause and clearing the way for Daenerys to take the throne unopposed.

There are two other characters in serious danger who are unlikely to be anywhere near the battlefield: Tyrion and Varys. The two advisors have disappointed Daenerys a lot lately, and last week they were even talking treason behind her back. If she finds out, or if one of the snitches on the other, they are almost guaranteed a fiery death.

Obviously, on Game of Thrones, no character is ever truly safe. There are reasons to believe that other characters like The Hound, Jaime, Ser Davos and many others could die this week, and the cases are strong. If there is one thing Game of Thrones prides itself on it is subverting viewer expectations, so making predictions is never an exact science.



