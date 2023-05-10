'Game of Thrones' Star Loses 130 Pounds

Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson recently went through a drastic body transformation, losing about 130 pounds after retiring from the sport of strongman. Bjornsson has won numerous titles in addition to "World's Strongest Man" in 2018, and that sport helped him cut the right silhouette to play Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on HBO's fantasy series. However, now that Bjornsson is focusing on different kinds of exercise, he has no need to maintain all that bulk.

Bjornsson weighed about 450 pounds for most of his career as a professional strongman, according to a report by The Sun. In his YouTube videos he has explained the dedication it took to maintain that kind of size and continually increase his strength – he spent much of his time either in the gym or in the kitchen. At six feet, nine inches tall, Bjornsson did not look out of shape in his strongman days by any means, but when he revealed his dramatic weight loss fans were floored. He posted a side-by-side photo on Instagram last year.

"Full Thor vs. Half Thor," he joked. "Peak strength vs. Peak fitness."

Bjornsson didn't just lose the weight to get in shape – or even to sell fitness products and services. Last year, Bjornsson competed in a boxing match against his fellow retired Strongman competitor Eddie Hall. The two had competed against each other at the highest level of strength sports, and both decided to pursue combat sports after their retirement. They faced off on March 19, 2022 in Dubai, with Bjornsson winning by unanimous decision.

The fight practically promoted itself thanks to Bjornsson and Hall's history and their background in another sensational sport. They had competed against each other on the world stage many times, and Hall had won World's Strongest Man in 2017 – the year before Bjornsson finally took the title. Hall also held the previous world record for heaviest deadlift at 1,102.3 pounds, which Bjornsson broke in May of 2020 by Deadlifting 1,104.5 pounds – one kilogram heavier. Analysts praised Bjornsson for keeping a calm demeanor during the fight and sticking to the basics of boxing. It didn't hurt that he is seven inches taller than Hall and was still 23 pounds heavier than him at the time as well.

Since then, Bjornsson has maintained his lighter bodyweight even if he hasn't quite stayed in fighting trim at all times. The athlete injured himself earlier this year when he attempted to set a personal record on the bench press, tearing his pectoral muscle in a competition at his own gym. He has bee documenting his treatment and recovery on YouTube and Instagram since then. It's still not clear what may be next for him after that.