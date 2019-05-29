‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Addresses Whether She Would Reprise Role as Sansa Stark

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner recently addressed whether or not she would reprise her role as Sansa Stark.

Speaking to Sky News, Turner explained, “I think it’s time to say goodbye to Sansa. I’m ready… ish, to say goodbye to her. I think my watch has ended.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far,” she went on to say. “I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it’s time to let her go. I feel like if I played her again it would be just be more trauma.”

Turner recently spoke to the New York Times about how the popular series ending makes her feel, admitting, “I don’t know. This whole time I felt like I’ve been prepared for it, and now that it’s come to the day and it’s over, it feels horrible. And, I’m doing a press day for my new movie but everyone keeps asking me about how I feel, and I just want to cry.”

Warning! Major spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8

Turner also spoke about the highly controversial finale episode, she confessed that at the time of the interview she had not yet watched it.

“I haven’t actually watched it yet because I was alone when it came out, and I truly can’t be alone to watch it. But I read the script and I acted in it, so I kind of know what happens.”

During that final episode of Game of Thrones, her character’s brother Bran became “King Bran the Broken,” with the actress reflecting on the said, “I suppose it was unexpected but it makes a lot of sense. The best way for us to move into the future is to look at our past and try to not make those mistakes that we did in the past. And he’s the one person that knows everything, so it does make sense. It feels like he would be an incredibly fair ruler.”

Sophie Turner is closing the book on her time in Westeros: “I think my watch has ended.” https://t.co/bkn2ByMTGm — E! News (@enews) May 29, 2019

While there will be no new episodes of Game of Thrones, fans who have an HBO subscription can relive the series anytime by way of the HBO Now or HBO GO apps.