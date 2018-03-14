‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Deaths Revealed by HBO Exec

An HBO executive has reportedly revealed some high profile deaths will take place during the Game of Thrones finale season.

During a panel at the INTV conference in Israel, senior vice president of drama at HBO Francesca Orsi talked about the read-throughs for the final episodes of the series, calling them “a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers.”

“None of the cast had received the scripts prior and one by one they started falling down to their deaths,” she then added, seemingly dropping a bombshell that some very notable characters will meet their fate, as reported by The Daily Mail.

While her comment is not specific in any way, the fact that Orci speaks of the dying characters in a plural form in notable, as well as the idea that these were actors present at a table read and there’s a good chance only high-profile stars were present considering how secretive the network is about the show.

Arguably, Game of Thrones is well-known for killing off characters fans love and don’t expect to die, but the show is also good at killing characters you deeply loath (its an acceptable trade) so while we could lose a Stark sister or a Jorah Mormont, they may also finally do away with a Varys or a Melisandre.

Coincidentally, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, recently revealed that she knows how the series ends.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Williams said it was “surreal” to see how the series wrapped up, before adding, “If I told you, you’d be like, ‘Ohhh,’ but if you watch it, you’re like, ‘Ahhhh.’”

Williams also admitted that she let her mother read the scripts for the upcoming season even though she “probably” should not have, to which Kimmel joked, “My mother is the last person I would give those scripts to, literally the last person.”

She also explained that she knows how many episodes will be in the final season, but could not reveal the exact number yet, as reported by ET.

In another recently reported on interview, Williams was quoted as supposedly revealing the shows season eight premiere month.

“We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]. That’s a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes,” the actress said.

“There’s a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities,” Williams added. She later claimed that her statement was misinterpreted.

“Just a tweet letting you know this [Game of Thrones] release date ‘quote’ I’ve supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago,” she tweeted.