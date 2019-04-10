‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8: Is There a Secret 7th Episode?

There is only a limited amount of information known about the upcoming Game of Thrones Season 8, including the number of episodes, but one fans thinks that even that could be wrong.

According to Reddit user dundermuckduck, the long held knowledge that the popular HBO series’ eighth and final season will consist of a measly six episodes is nothing more than a widely reported lie, and a seventh, secret episode, will be dropped unexpectedly.

The theory, according to the avid GoT fan, all begins with the alleged sixth and final episode, in which none of our favorite heroes will rise victorious, but rather the Night King will while all of our beloved characters die, ensuing in an eternal winter that will not only engulf Winterfell, but all of Westeros as was teased in a recent teaser trailer.

Fast forward a week after the final season concludes and the world is mourning not only the loss of their favorite series, but also the loss of all of their favorite characters, and HBO will creep in with an unannounced “true” final episode, episode seven.

“An episode released a full week after the world (our world, not Westeros) is in ruins from a dismal, dreary ending,” the fan theorized. “After all hope has been lost, after every GoT fan screams from the rafters at the top of their lungs how much they hate GRRM and this bloody fictional world, after we drag our heads and lifeless bodies around for a full week after the most mind blowing series ending since The Sopranos…HBO will air the seventh and final episode. The episode where men rise and take back their world (perhaps with the help of a certain time-traveling warg??)”

Not quite ready to buy into the “seventh episode” theory? Dundermuckduck added some evidence to support their claim, mainly the fact the seven is a recurring number throughout the series.

“Seven Kingdoms. The Seven Gods. The Faith of the Seven. Seven total books (per GRRM),” they wrote. “How do you not end the most monumental, groundbreaking series that has ever been put in text or television in a final season with anything less than or more than seven episodes.”

Although the theory seems like a bit of a far stretch, and will ultimately remain just a theory until Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET when the alleged seventh episode would drop, fans already know that they are about to get treated to a minimum total of 410 minutes of fresh Game of Thrones content, according to official Season 8 episode runtimes. That total runtime is equivalent to two feature length films!

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season, which is currently just slated for a confirmed six episodes, premieres on Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET.