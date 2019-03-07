Game Of Thrones Season 7 Battles Will Make Past Scenes Look “Like Child’s Play”

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones. And according to the HBO series’ sound designer, that wait will be worth it – at least in terms of the show’s battle scenes.

While speaking at this weekend’s Con of Thrones, Paula Fairfield revealed that the upcoming action sequences in the film will make past ones feel “like child’s play.”

“This season is beyond,” Fairfield explained. “You can’t even imagine.”

That said, some fans are concerned about the show’s shorter episode run, with season 7 only having seven episodes. Nevertheless, Fairfield reassured that each of the episodes in seasons 7 and 8 will be chock full of content.

“You’re getting like nine shows worth of material.” Fairfield revealed. “The finale, I’ve heard, it will be six shows, but I’ve heard they’ll be feature-length.”

Part of that added material, according to Fairfield, will involve more scenes of Daenerys Targaryen‘s trusty dragons.

“Each year, they get a budget for a few more dragon shots and they have to be very careful how they use them.” Fairfield explained. “Not so much this year. Not so much anymore. There’s not so much having to hold back and plan, because there’s a lot of dragon action this year, and it’s fabulous.”

Fans will have to wait and see how that all comes to fruition when season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres on July 16th.