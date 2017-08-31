Kit Harington Reacts to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Finale

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is opening up about the season 7 finale and the 30-year-old actor believes it’s one of the “best episodes” of the series that he’s seen.

“It’s got a bit of everything, it fits with the season, and it also fits with Thrones in general, and I love it,” Harington said while speaking with Deadline.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow – or more accurately Aegon Targaryen – says that one of the most fulfilling moments for him as an actor was being able to share screen time with different cast members such as Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), and other stars that they hadn’t filmed together in quite some time or ever.

“I think the major part of that episode, which really was really strange for all of us as actors, was being in that dragon pit and everyone being there just facing each other, like every character. I say it’s more for us as actors with every actor in the series that we’d ever thought about working with,” Harington said.

He continued by saying: “You have to try and remember that a lot of these people knew each other by rumor, but had never met. So I, or Jon Snow, had no idea what Cersei looks like …well, I had from the first episode of the first season, but no idea how she is, how she interacts, how she works. So that was a major thing for the episode and the series.”

As for his favorite moment of the finale, Harington said that it was the scene between his character and Theon Greyjoy, played by Alfie Allen.

“I think that the really poignant bit for me, my favorite moment really in the episode, just on a personal level, was I was getting to work with Alfie Allen again and do the scene with Theon where they meet in the Dragonstone throne room,” Harington said.

“I love that scene because I love what Alfie does with his character. I’ve loved his journey this season. I think that’s just really interesting to look at how those characters and the journeys they’ve been on since they interacted in that first season. Now here they are as men, and what’s changed, and what they’ve been through, and I think was a really interesting thing to play with me for and Alfie,” he said.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones begins filming this fall.