‘Game of Thrones’: Jon Snow and Daenerys Finally Address the Truth of Their Relationship

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally addressed the uncomfortable implications of their relationship on Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 lie ahead!

With the Battle of Winterfell over, the surviving armies of the living kicked off this week’s episode with a raucous celebration. At the end of it all, Daenerys found Jon drunk in his chambers. She entered, letting him know that she is still in love with him.

“Is that okay?” she asked. In response, Jon kissed her.

From the looks of it, that is all fans will get in terms of a discussion about the incest between Jon and Daenerys going forward. From there, things returned to the question of succession, claims to the throne and secret ancestry.



Many fans were frustrated, feeling like Daenerys and Jon are both willfully ignoring one of the most important parts of the conversation.

“So we are gonna just ignore the incest thing… okayyy I guess,” one fan wrote.

“So incest must be cool in the North,” added another.

“Y’all complaining about incest as if it’s new and we haven’t ignored it for 7 seasons,” countered a third fan.

In reality, it should come as no surprise that their familial bond is such an afterthought to Jon and Daenerys. The Targaryen family is known to have wed family members together for generations, in order to keep the magical power of their bloodline alive. Even in other noble houses, marriages between cousins, or aunts and nephews — as Jon and Daenerys are — are not that uncommon.

Still, viewers find it hard to look past this medieval custom, especially as it is so flippantly ignored in every conversation. To the people of Westeros, incest is technically a sin. Cersei was imprisoned for it years ago, and she and Jaime have both been ridiculed for their sibling romance since the pilot episode. Nevertheless, the question of who sits on the Iron Throne is apparently enough to distract them from that crime.

That question is growing louder and louder as more people find out about Jon’s true parentage. Jon is the son of Daenerys’ older brother, Rhaegar Targaryen, and Ned Stark’s sister, Lyanna Stark. As we have learned, they were wed in a secret ceremony, so Jon is actually a true-born son named Aegon Targaryen. Now, it looks like many major players see him as the best choice for the throne.



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.