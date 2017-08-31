‘Game of Thrones’: Ice Dragon Spits [SPOILER] in Season Finale

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale! Continue reading at your own risk…

All week long, Game of Thrones fans have been talking about the dragon Viserion, and what it would do now that the Night King had turned it into a wight. People were concerned not only with what kind of magical trouble the Night King would use it for, but what it would shoot from its mouth.

Well, now we know. That terrifying dragon doesn’t shoot ice, as many thought. Viserion is now weaponized with blue fire.

As the finale ended, the Night King rode Viserion toward the wall, and attacked Eastwatch by the sea. It used Viserion to tear down a section of the wall so that the entire army could march through.

Viserion then spit blue fire from his mouth, melting away at the wall. It quickly brought down an entire section, clearing a path for the dead.

Under the charge of the Night King, Viserion looks to be a formidable opponent for Dany’s other two dragons. Hopefully Jon Snow will hop on the other one and help to even the odds just a little bit.

Game of Thrones will return with six final episodes in 2018.