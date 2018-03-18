‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale: Iain Glen Teases ‘Brilliant’ Ending

Actor Iain Glen, best known as Ser Jorah Mormont on the HBO series Game of Thrones, gave an in-depth interview with the Indian Express, sharing details about the series finale set to air in 2019.

“When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant. I am a bit of a fan of the series as well, and it satiated my expectation and hopes,” Glen said. “But we will just have to see. You know with something this big like Game of Thrones, you cannot please everyone.”

Glen is just one of many actors on the show who have given their thoughts about the final six episodes, and echoed the sentiment Bran Stark actor Isaac Hempsted Wright recently told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re all so confident in the way this story goes and the message it gives and how the whole story arc works,” said the actor, who plays Bran Stark. “As long as we can reconcile with ourselves that we’re happy with how it ends, it won’t matter what anyone else thinks, really. As long as we feel we’ve done the story justice, and have done justice to [author George R.R. Martin’s] universe and [show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’] vision, then that’s really all we can hope for. It won’t go the way some people want. It will be too happy for some people, or too sad, or too whatever. That’s the nature of an ending.”

Sophie Turner, who plays Wright’s older sister on the show Sansa Stark, described filming the ending of the series as “bittersweet” in a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was very, very bittersweet,” she said. “It was hard. At the end of the very last script, they read aloud, ‘End of Game of Thrones.’ As soon as they read that out, pretty much everyone burst into tears. There was a standing ovation for David and Dan. We were all clapping and cheering. It was amazing.”

Glen’s character Mormont had an eventful seventh season of the show, with his greyscale virus seemingly cured by a gruesome procedure from Samwell Tarly.

He then rejoined Daenarys Targaryen’s forces at Dragonstone and agreed to travel north over The Wall alongside Jon Snow to capture on of the undead Wights and bring it back to King’s Landing in order to convince Cersei Lannister of joining them in the fight against the Army of the Dead.

The plan was a success, but came at the cost of losing red priest Thros of Myr along with one of of Targaryen’s dragons, Viserion.