‘Game of Thrones’: HBO Say White Walkers Could Win the Kentucky Derby, But Fans Aren’t Having It

Game of Thrones fans are still reeling from the third episode of the show’s final season. The Battle of Winterfell came, saw, and left with some mixed reviews. Many thought it was the best episode the show has produced, or at least one of the best battles. Elsewhere, some fans were underwhelmed and felt that the show wasted its “big bad” ice zombies from the North in one episode.

These feelings have stretched throughout the week and continue the day before episode four thanks to HBO’s tweet about the Kentucky Derby. The legendary race will run its 145th edition in 2019 and to take part in festivities, HBO reminded folks about the White Walkers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“10 bucks on the undead horse on the left,” the tweet from HBO said, accompanied by a photo of the Night King and his fellow White Walkers on top of their undead steeds.

It might seem like a fun tweet to tie into last week’s mammoth battle, but it was a little salt in the wounds of those fans who weren’t left unimpressed by the story they’d waited seven seasons to see come to an end.

While HBO felt that the White Walkers might be great competitors in the Derby, others did not agree and felt their performance on the battlefield would translate over.

“They were as useless as a comb for a bald person!!” one commenter said.

“Those guys were about as useful as a white crayon,” another added.

“Most useless Generals in history,” a third added with two facepalm emojis and a lack of education about Civil War generals.

A few others decided to turn their derision toward the creators of the series and the direction it has been taken, at least in their opinion.

“Next time…do deals but have control of your series or the option to buy them from producers,” one commenter mentioned. “Dan & Dave got tired and wanted to end it and RUSHED everything…compromised story…at least 10-11 seasons would have helped the story.”

“You could have made a great battle scene with them…such a poor episode [to be honest],” another fan added in agreement.

There were a few jokes tossed into the mix, like the use of some Simpsons GIFs to lighten the mood, some Avengers memes, and even a few references to the Night King’s spear skills.

“I’ll put [$20] on the one with the jockey holding the spear,” a user joked.

Another added that the horses might have a shot if they left their riders somewhere else.

“Couldn’t do any worse than the bloke sat on it,” another fan added,

So yes, it would see that folks are sour over the way the Battle of Winterfell ended. Sour enough to take their grievances to a joke tweet about the Kentucky Derby. But there are still three episodes left in Game of Thrones‘ final season. Will they be able to turn it around and win these fans over? We’ll see.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.