‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Deleted Scene Details Leak

The scripts for the final season of Game of Thrones have been released, and fans are devastated that one incredible action scene was left out. Some powerful moments were either never filmed or left on the cutting room floor as the show was made, including one fight scene featuring Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister. Now, fans are left to imagine what might have been.

Game of Thrones Season 8 left a lot of fans disappointed when it aired earlier this year. Overall, viewers seem to agree that the ending was too short to have possibly made a satisfactory close for such an epic series. Now, however, we have an idea of at least some scenes that nearly made the cut.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The scripts for the final season were entered into the Writers Guild Foundation Shavelson-Webb Library last week, and fans have found some interesting parts in writing were left out of the final product. This includes a fight sequence in the crypts of Winterfell, starring Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage).

In the final episode, Sansa and Tyrion both clutch weapons and share a mournful look before plunging into the fray of wights swarming the crypt. However, the script included some on-screen action, and even came with a note saying that Sansa killed a wight after she “stuck him with the pointy end.” None of this made it on screen, but it sounds like it was actually filmed.

“The whole action was really fun because I never get to do any action,” Turner said of the scene in a behind-the-scenes clip from HBO. She was speaking on set, so she had likely just filmed the scene, not knowing that her only action sequence would be cut during the editing process.

Fans have zeroed in on other big cuts from the script as well, including Jon Snow’s final confrontation with the Unsullied, Daenerys’ isolation and loneliness, and Dany and Jon’s last conversation before the fight at King’s Landing.

There were some scenes that would have pleased book-readers with added context, such as Tyrion’s mention that Jon must be a Targaryen, since he rode a dragon. Others would have simply been strong character moments, such as one last close-up on Daenerys before she burned the Red Keep.

Perhaps we will see these scenes ourselves when the DVD and Blu-ray edition of Game of Thrones Season 8 comes out. In the meantime, the series is streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now.