‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Offer Support to Kit Harington Amid Rehab Stint

Game of Thrones fans are rallying around star Kit Harington following news he is receiving treatment for stress and alcohol problems.

The actor made headlines Tuesday after reports surfaced he had checked himself into a luxury wellness retreat in Connecticut as the end of the HBO drama “really hit him hard.”

Page Six first reported Harington entered a Connecticut mental health retreat a few weeks before the show’s series finale. The report claimed the actor has been undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions.

His rep later confirmed the news in a statement: “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

Fans of the series and the actor responded to the news on Twitter, sending positive messages his way as he works on his state of mind.

anyone making fun of kit harington right now doesn’t understand that actors are real people with real emotions, and you all need to learn a serious lesson in respect. — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) May 29, 2019

blessings to kit harington 🥺💕 — Tsqr (@tarahuncho) May 29, 2019

Years of playing a character that you put your heart and soul into is taxing on both the body and the mind. Kudos to Kit Harington for recognizing he needed help! We wish him and his family all the best with his recovery! @GameOfThrones #KitHarington #RoseLeslie #gameofthrones https://t.co/jVEqfpJtm2 — Dr. Cali Estes (@TheAddictionsCo) May 29, 2019

Harington made headlines ahead of the finale after he shared a harsh message to critics of the final season.

In an interview with Esquire, the actor discussed the online haters and critics who shared negative feedback on how the episode series was wrapping up.

“I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season — and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here — but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgement on it, in my head they can go f— themselves,” he told the outlet earlier this month. “‘Cause I know how much work was put into this. I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show.”

Kit Harington’s reaction to the cold reception the GoT finale received, it might make a bit more sense with latest news, as the reported reason was how hard it hit him with it ending I hope he has a speedy recovery 🤞 — 🦖 James ∞ 🦕 (@Autisticosaurus) May 29, 2019

People don’t realize many actors become their character. He was doing it for 10 years. The show’s ending the way it did had to be hard on him. At this moment, he was feeling the stress of Jon Snow and Kit Harington. Get well soon Kit! We love you. https://t.co/a7CDwslF9q — Sajjad (Agha) (@CimmerianHeart) May 29, 2019

Some fans were reflecting on his past actions, wondering if his struggles had anything to do with him lashing out as the show was reaching its end.