‘Game of Thrones’ Director Responds to All These Season 8 Leaks

Game of Thrones Seasons 8 has had every episode so far leak, and one of the show’s directors has now responded, saying that he has faith in fans.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, lie ahead!

While speaking to The Wrap, David Nutter — director of Episodes 1, 2, and 4 for the final season of the series — was asked about the leaks and he replied, “I don’t know what [HBO does] or how they do it, so that’s kind of out of my purview.”

“But as far as leaks are concerned, I think a lot of fans of the show might hear about leaks but they don’t try to find out what they are, because I think fans of the show don’t want to encounter them,” he continued.

“I’ve never come across, as a casual internet person, a spoiler that I wasn’t trying to look to find. But leaks have grown out of proportion, I think,” Nutter added.

After directing Episodes 1 and 2, Nutter took a break and Miguel Sapochnik directed “The Long Night.”

The director was then asked what it was “like directing the first two episode of the season…and then filming the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell in Episode 804.”

“Well for me, it was just an important factor that before every sequence, remembering where the characters were: in situations of trepidation and of fear, prior to the attack, or how the characters reacted in their relief and joy that they would survive it,” Nutter responded.

“So basically, those were the different things. Before each sequence and shot I would remind myself, remind the actors, remind everyone involved, where they were emotionally at that point and where they were coming from,” he added. “That was important to delve into each of the moments that I shot and to make it feel honest to the scene that they were in.”

Nutter then came back and directed Episode 4, “The Last of the Starks.” Regarding the title of that episode, Nutter said, I think that it’s called ‘The Last of the Starks’ because people are leaving Winterfell.”

“And you do see the four Starks together, in a scene together. So I think that kind of answers that question,” Nutter explained. “We’ve been through four episodes at Winterfell and we’re on a bit of a journey, and it feels like ‘The Last of the Starks’ really is the four of them together and the best example of them as a family. But I’m not going to bring up anything going forward.”

The next episode of Game of Thrones airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.